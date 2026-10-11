Afghanistan ranks third globally in deaths from unexploded ordnance, UNAMA warns

Afghanistan ranks third worldwide in fatalities caused by unexploded ordnance, with large areas of the country still contaminated by landmines and explosive remnants of war, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has warned.

In a public message, UNAMA said the United Nations continues to seek funding for mine-clearance organizations working to remove landmines and other explosive remnants of conflict. These organizations also conduct awareness campaigns to educate communities about the dangers posed by unexploded devices.

Children are particularly vulnerable, accounting for 80 percent of all casualties caused by these explosive hazards, according to UNAMA. Many are injured or killed after encountering unexploded ordnance while playing.

The UN mission stressed that public awareness and collective action are essential to preventing further casualties and saving lives.

UNAMA urged people not to touch unfamiliar or suspicious objects and to report them immediately to the relevant authorities.

The warning highlights the continuing humanitarian consequences of decades of conflict in Afghanistan, where landmines and unexploded ammunition remain a serious threat to civilians, particularly children.

UNAMA called for sustained support for mine-clearance operations and stronger community awareness initiatives to reduce casualties and make contaminated areas safer.