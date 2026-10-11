Muttaqi meets OIC deputy secretary-general to discuss expanding cooperation with Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet, Deputy Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities for expanded cooperation.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the meeting began with congratulations on the appointment of the organisation’s new secretary-general. The two sides also discussed Afghanistan’s important place in the OIC’s vision and the need for constructive engagement with the country.

The discussions covered the situation in Afghanistan and the wider region, as well as political and economic developments in regional and international countries.

The ministry said the emergence of new opportunities across various sectors was also highlighted during the meeting.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides stressed the importance of further strengthening relations between Afghanistan and the OIC and opening new avenues for cooperation.