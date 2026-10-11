Karzai calls for reopening schools and universities to Afghan girls on International Day of the Girl

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has called for the empowerment of girls alongside boys, stressing the importance of providing them with full educational opportunities on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl.

Karzai said the day reminds the international community of its significant responsibility towards girls and urged everyone not to neglect their empowerment.

He emphasized that Afghanistan must focus more than ever on empowering girls to achieve growth and development. According to Karzai, this can only be achieved by ensuring that girls have access to all educational opportunities and can pursue higher education to serve their people and country.

Marking the occasion, the former president expressed hope that schools and universities would reopen to girls as soon as possible, allowing them to contribute to Afghanistan’s progress through their knowledge, expertise and skills, and become a source of pride for the country internationally.

Karzai also said the Afghan people, with their ancient cultural heritage and deep respect for women and girls, take pride in recognizing their position, achievements and courage at national and international forums.