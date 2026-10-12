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UNESCO warns of risks to Afghanistan’s historic Minaret of Jam
The Minaret of Jam is one of Afghanistan’s most important historical monuments and a remarkable example of medieval Islamic architecture.
The UNESCO Kabul Office has warned that Afghanistan’s historic Minaret of Jam faces serious threats from natural hazards and conservation challenges, highlighting the need for continued efforts to protect the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
In a Facebook post, the office said UNESCO, with funding from the ALIPH Foundation, has made progress in monitoring the minaret’s condition, mitigating flood risks and supporting the local community.
Regular analysis of data collected through structural monitoring equipment allows specialists to assess the monument’s stability and inform long-term conservation plans, the office said.
The completion of a bridge in the area was also hailed as an important milestone, improving access for emergency response and providing local communities with safer and more reliable connections.
Meanwhile, the Aga Khan Foundation, with support from the ALIPH Foundation, is carrying out additional work to strengthen the minaret’s structural stability and ensure its long-term preservation.
UNESCO stressed that protecting the monument requires sustained commitment, technical expertise and international cooperation.
It said safeguarding the Minaret of Jam is essential to preserving an irreplaceable part of Afghanistan’s history and a shared cultural legacy for future generations.
The Minaret of Jam is one of Afghanistan’s most important historical monuments and a remarkable example of medieval Islamic architecture.
It stands in a remote valley in Ghor province, where the Hari Rud and Jam Rud rivers meet, surrounded by rugged mountains.
Built in the 12th century, the minaret is famous for its intricate brickwork, decorative inscriptions and geometric patterns. Rising approximately 65 metres, it is considered one of the finest surviving examples of Ghurid-era architecture and reflects the cultural and architectural achievements of the Ghurid dynasty, which ruled parts of present-day Afghanistan and the surrounding region.
The minaret was built around 1194 under the Ghurid sultan Ghiyath al-Din Muhammad. Its design and decoration influenced the development of Islamic architecture beyond Afghanistan, including the Qutb Minar in Delhi, India.
UNESCO added the Minaret of Jam to both its World Heritage List and its List of World Heritage in Danger in 2002.
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IEA condemn attacks on Saudi airports amid rising regional tensions
It urged all parties involved to refrain from violence, prevent further escalation and take necessary measures to protect civilians.
The Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over recent attacks on Riyadh and other airports in Saudi Arabia, describing the reported civilian casualties as deeply regrettable.
In a statement issued on Monday, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the ministry, said that any attack threatening the lives and safety of civilians is condemnable.
The ministry warned that escalating violence and the widening scope of the conflict could jeopardize the security and stability of the entire region.
It urged all parties involved to refrain from violence, prevent further escalation and take necessary measures to protect civilians.
According to Saudi officials, one person was killed and 12 others injured in Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
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EU pledges continued humanitarian aid for returning Afghans
The two officials discussed humanitarian assistance for returnees, their reintegration into society and measures to address their longer-term needs.
The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to returning Afghans, with a focus on reintegration, employment opportunities and sustainable solutions to the challenges they face.
The commitment was reiterated during a meeting between Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, and the EU’s newly appointed representative to Afghanistan, Nicola Bellomo, according to a statement from the ministry.
The two officials discussed humanitarian assistance for returnees, their reintegration into society and measures to address their longer-term needs.
Bellomo praised the Islamic Emirate’s handling of the return of millions of Afghans, saying the process had been managed successfully despite the challenges posed by the return of approximately eight million people.
He said the EU would continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghans and expressed its readiness to cooperate on creating employment opportunities and addressing the difficulties faced by returnees.
Abdul Kabir said the Islamic Emirate was working towards sustainable solutions for returning Afghans, noting that 80 townships had been designated to accommodate them.
He also called on the EU to support the construction of residential townships, stressing the need to provide adequate housing and assistance to vulnerable returnees, particularly women and those without family support.
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Mujahid accuses Pakistani military circles of sabotaging talks with Afghanistan
Mujahid reiterated that Afghanistan does not interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs and would not allow its territory to be used to create insecurity in Pakistan or any other country.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate, has accused certain Pakistani military circles of repeatedly undermining negotiations and efforts to resolve differences between Kabul and Islamabad through dialogue.
Speaking to Ariana News in response to recent remarks by Pakistan’s prime minister, Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate did not blame Pakistan’s political leadership, which he claimed was willing to resolve bilateral differences. However, he alleged that certain military circles had repeatedly obstructed progress towards negotiations and mutual understanding.
Mujahid reiterated that Afghanistan does not interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs and would not allow its territory to be used to create insecurity in Pakistan or any other country.
He said the Islamic Emirate had taken effective measures to prevent Afghan territory from being used for such purposes, but alleged that certain circles in Pakistan continued to pursue policies of insecurity and aggression, undermining diplomatic efforts.
Commenting on recent developments in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mujahid said the situation there and Pakistan’s internal affairs were unrelated to Afghanistan.
He stressed that Afghanistan did not want insecurity in any country and urged the countries concerned to address their internal challenges through appropriate channels, reiterating that the Islamic Emirate would not interfere in their domestic affairs.
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