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Afghanistan calls for faster completion of CASA-1000 power project
World Bank officials said they would explore options for providing the required funding.
Afghanistan has called for accelerated construction and additional funding to complete the Central Asia-South Asia (CASA-1000) regional electricity transmission project.
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) Chief Executive Officer Abdul Haq Hamkar, accompanied by a technical delegation, attended meetings of the project’s Joint Working Group and Intergovernmental Council in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from October 7 to 9.
During the meetings, Hamkar highlighted the project’s strategic importance in expanding regional electricity trade. He identified securing additional financing, speeding up construction, resolving outstanding obstacles and implementing joint decisions as key priorities.
Representatives from participating countries, the World Bank and other financing institutions reviewed construction progress and discussed the installation of telecommunications repeater stations, operational readiness, monitoring systems and measures needed to launch commercial operations.
The Afghan delegation emphasized the need for additional financial resources to complete the remaining work, while World Bank officials said they would explore options for providing the required funding.
Hamkar also stressed the importance of taking Afghanistan’s current and future electricity needs into account, strengthening regional cooperation and expediting the project’s completion.
CASA-1000 is designed to transmit surplus electricity from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan, helping connect Central Asian power supplies with energy markets in South Asia. Once completed, the project is expected to boost regional electricity trade and strengthen Afghanistan’s role as a transit corridor for cross-border energy supplies.
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IEA condemn attacks on Saudi airports amid rising regional tensions
It urged all parties involved to refrain from violence, prevent further escalation and take necessary measures to protect civilians.
The Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over recent attacks on Riyadh and other airports in Saudi Arabia, describing the reported civilian casualties as deeply regrettable.
In a statement issued on Monday, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the ministry, said that any attack threatening the lives and safety of civilians is condemnable.
The ministry warned that escalating violence and the widening scope of the conflict could jeopardize the security and stability of the entire region.
It urged all parties involved to refrain from violence, prevent further escalation and take necessary measures to protect civilians.
According to Saudi officials, one person was killed and 12 others injured in Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
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EU pledges continued humanitarian aid for returning Afghans
The two officials discussed humanitarian assistance for returnees, their reintegration into society and measures to address their longer-term needs.
The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to returning Afghans, with a focus on reintegration, employment opportunities and sustainable solutions to the challenges they face.
The commitment was reiterated during a meeting between Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, and the EU’s newly appointed representative to Afghanistan, Nicola Bellomo, according to a statement from the ministry.
The two officials discussed humanitarian assistance for returnees, their reintegration into society and measures to address their longer-term needs.
Bellomo praised the Islamic Emirate’s handling of the return of millions of Afghans, saying the process had been managed successfully despite the challenges posed by the return of approximately eight million people.
He said the EU would continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghans and expressed its readiness to cooperate on creating employment opportunities and addressing the difficulties faced by returnees.
Abdul Kabir said the Islamic Emirate was working towards sustainable solutions for returning Afghans, noting that 80 townships had been designated to accommodate them.
He also called on the EU to support the construction of residential townships, stressing the need to provide adequate housing and assistance to vulnerable returnees, particularly women and those without family support.
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Mujahid accuses Pakistani military circles of sabotaging talks with Afghanistan
Mujahid reiterated that Afghanistan does not interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs and would not allow its territory to be used to create insecurity in Pakistan or any other country.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate, has accused certain Pakistani military circles of repeatedly undermining negotiations and efforts to resolve differences between Kabul and Islamabad through dialogue.
Speaking to Ariana News in response to recent remarks by Pakistan’s prime minister, Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate did not blame Pakistan’s political leadership, which he claimed was willing to resolve bilateral differences. However, he alleged that certain military circles had repeatedly obstructed progress towards negotiations and mutual understanding.
Mujahid reiterated that Afghanistan does not interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs and would not allow its territory to be used to create insecurity in Pakistan or any other country.
He said the Islamic Emirate had taken effective measures to prevent Afghan territory from being used for such purposes, but alleged that certain circles in Pakistan continued to pursue policies of insecurity and aggression, undermining diplomatic efforts.
Commenting on recent developments in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mujahid said the situation there and Pakistan’s internal affairs were unrelated to Afghanistan.
He stressed that Afghanistan did not want insecurity in any country and urged the countries concerned to address their internal challenges through appropriate channels, reiterating that the Islamic Emirate would not interfere in their domestic affairs.
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