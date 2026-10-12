Mujahid accuses Pakistani military circles of sabotaging talks with Afghanistan

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate, has accused certain Pakistani military circles of repeatedly undermining negotiations and efforts to resolve differences between Kabul and Islamabad through dialogue.

Speaking to Ariana News in response to recent remarks by Pakistan’s prime minister, Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate did not blame Pakistan’s political leadership, which he claimed was willing to resolve bilateral differences. However, he alleged that certain military circles had repeatedly obstructed progress towards negotiations and mutual understanding.

Mujahid reiterated that Afghanistan does not interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs and would not allow its territory to be used to create insecurity in Pakistan or any other country.

He said the Islamic Emirate had taken effective measures to prevent Afghan territory from being used for such purposes, but alleged that certain circles in Pakistan continued to pursue policies of insecurity and aggression, undermining diplomatic efforts.

Commenting on recent developments in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mujahid said the situation there and Pakistan’s internal affairs were unrelated to Afghanistan.

He stressed that Afghanistan did not want insecurity in any country and urged the countries concerned to address their internal challenges through appropriate channels, reiterating that the Islamic Emirate would not interfere in their domestic affairs.