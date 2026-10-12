EU pledges continued humanitarian aid for returning Afghans

The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to returning Afghans, with a focus on reintegration, employment opportunities and sustainable solutions to the challenges they face.

The commitment was reiterated during a meeting between Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, and the EU’s newly appointed representative to Afghanistan, Nicola Bellomo, according to a statement from the ministry.

The two officials discussed humanitarian assistance for returnees, their reintegration into society and measures to address their longer-term needs.

Bellomo praised the Islamic Emirate’s handling of the return of millions of Afghans, saying the process had been managed successfully despite the challenges posed by the return of approximately eight million people.

He said the EU would continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghans and expressed its readiness to cooperate on creating employment opportunities and addressing the difficulties faced by returnees.

Abdul Kabir said the Islamic Emirate was working towards sustainable solutions for returning Afghans, noting that 80 townships had been designated to accommodate them.

He also called on the EU to support the construction of residential townships, stressing the need to provide adequate housing and assistance to vulnerable returnees, particularly women and those without family support.