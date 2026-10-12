IEA condemn attacks on Saudi airports amid rising regional tensions

The Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over recent attacks on Riyadh and other airports in Saudi Arabia, describing the reported civilian casualties as deeply regrettable.

In a statement issued on Monday, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the ministry, said that any attack threatening the lives and safety of civilians is condemnable.

The ministry warned that escalating violence and the widening scope of the conflict could jeopardize the security and stability of the entire region.

It urged all parties involved to refrain from violence, prevent further escalation and take necessary measures to protect civilians.

According to Saudi officials, one person was killed and 12 others injured in Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.