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UN rights envoy urges ICC to probe alleged Pakistani war crimes in Afghanistan
UN special rapporteur Richard Bennett says Pakistani airstrikes that kill Afghan civilians may constitute war crimes, calling for independent investigations and accountability.
In an interview with the BBC, Bennett said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) had documented civilian casualties in the cross-Durand Line violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with women and children among those killed.
Bennett said this is a very serious issue, noting that the consequences of the conflict disproportionately affect society’s most marginalized and disadvantaged people.
He also cited a March airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, saying that, according to figures attributed to UNAMA, 269 people were killed. The victims were men undergoing treatment and rehabilitation for drug addiction, he added.
Bennett called for full and independent investigations into the incidents, saying victims and their families deserved justice and accountability.
He said he had raised the issue with the UN Human Rights Council, which has yet to establish a dedicated mechanism to investigate the attacks. However, he pointed to an independent investigative mechanism established a year earlier that could potentially examine the incidents.
Bennett also called on the ICC to consider investigating the alleged attacks, noting that the court already has an ongoing investigation into the situation in Afghanistan. While the decision rests with the court, he said he hoped it would examine the incidents closely.
His remarks come amid mounting concerns over cross-Durand Line violence and its toll on Afghan civilians.
In early October, UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the UN mission had documented more than 1,100 civilian casualties in Afghanistan resulting from cross-Durand Line violence in 2026.
The United Nations has called for de-escalation and respect for international law, stressing that civilians must be protected from the effects of armed conflict.
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Afghanistan reports efforts to prevent child marriage as UNICEF urges action
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue says it has prevented several cases of forced and underage marriage in the past five months, as UNICEF calls for urgent action to protect girls and end child marriage.
Ministry spokesperson Saif-ul-Islam Khyber said the cases included attempts to prevent the marriages of two girls, aged six and eight, in Helmand and Nangarhar provinces. He attributed child marriage partly to a lack of awareness and harmful traditional practices, urging the public to report forced marriages to authorities.
In a statement marking the International Day of the Girl 2026, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale called for greater investment in girls’ education, healthcare and protection.
According to Afghanistan’s Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2022–23, 28.7% of women aged 20 to 24 were married before turning 18, with the proportion reaching one in two girls in some areas.
UNICEF warned that child marriage can disrupt education, limit future opportunities and expose girls to violence, early pregnancy and childbirth-related complications.
The agency urged the authorities to reopen schools to girls beyond Grade 6, describing continued access to education as one of the most effective ways to prevent child marriage. It also called for stronger protection services, support for vulnerable families and access to essential healthcare.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has also called for an end to child marriage, warning that the practice threatens millions of girls’ education, health and safety.
UNICEF said coordinated action by families, communities, authorities and international partners is essential to ensure Afghan girls can learn, grow and shape their own futures.
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IEA condemn attacks on Saudi airports amid rising regional tensions
It urged all parties involved to refrain from violence, prevent further escalation and take necessary measures to protect civilians.
The Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over recent attacks on Riyadh and other airports in Saudi Arabia, describing the reported civilian casualties as deeply regrettable.
In a statement issued on Monday, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the ministry, said that any attack threatening the lives and safety of civilians is condemnable.
The ministry warned that escalating violence and the widening scope of the conflict could jeopardize the security and stability of the entire region.
It urged all parties involved to refrain from violence, prevent further escalation and take necessary measures to protect civilians.
According to Saudi officials, one person was killed and 12 others injured in Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
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EU pledges continued humanitarian aid for returning Afghans
The two officials discussed humanitarian assistance for returnees, their reintegration into society and measures to address their longer-term needs.
The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to returning Afghans, with a focus on reintegration, employment opportunities and sustainable solutions to the challenges they face.
The commitment was reiterated during a meeting between Afghanistan’s Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, and the EU’s newly appointed representative to Afghanistan, Nicola Bellomo, according to a statement from the ministry.
The two officials discussed humanitarian assistance for returnees, their reintegration into society and measures to address their longer-term needs.
Bellomo praised the Islamic Emirate’s handling of the return of millions of Afghans, saying the process had been managed successfully despite the challenges posed by the return of approximately eight million people.
He said the EU would continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghans and expressed its readiness to cooperate on creating employment opportunities and addressing the difficulties faced by returnees.
Abdul Kabir said the Islamic Emirate was working towards sustainable solutions for returning Afghans, noting that 80 townships had been designated to accommodate them.
He also called on the EU to support the construction of residential townships, stressing the need to provide adequate housing and assistance to vulnerable returnees, particularly women and those without family support.
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