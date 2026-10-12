Afghanistan reports efforts to prevent child marriage as UNICEF urges action

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Vice and Virtue says it has prevented several cases of forced and underage marriage in the past five months, as UNICEF calls for urgent action to protect girls and end child marriage.

Ministry spokesperson Saif-ul-Islam Khyber said the cases included attempts to prevent the marriages of two girls, aged six and eight, in Helmand and Nangarhar provinces. He attributed child marriage partly to a lack of awareness and harmful traditional practices, urging the public to report forced marriages to authorities.

In a statement marking the International Day of the Girl 2026, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale called for greater investment in girls’ education, healthcare and protection.

According to Afghanistan’s Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2022–23, 28.7% of women aged 20 to 24 were married before turning 18, with the proportion reaching one in two girls in some areas.

UNICEF warned that child marriage can disrupt education, limit future opportunities and expose girls to violence, early pregnancy and childbirth-related complications.

The agency urged the authorities to reopen schools to girls beyond Grade 6, describing continued access to education as one of the most effective ways to prevent child marriage. It also called for stronger protection services, support for vulnerable families and access to essential healthcare.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has also called for an end to child marriage, warning that the practice threatens millions of girls’ education, health and safety.

UNICEF said coordinated action by families, communities, authorities and international partners is essential to ensure Afghan girls can learn, grow and shape their own futures.