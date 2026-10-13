Russia warns against return of US military infrastructure to Afghanistan

Russia has warned that the return of US military infrastructure to Afghanistan would pose a direct threat to all countries in the region, as Moscow continues to strengthen security and economic cooperation with Kabul.

Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said the United States had made no secret of its plans to restore military infrastructure in Afghanistan.

“The emergence of such a foothold would pose a direct threat to all countries in the region,” Venediktov said, according to a statement from the Russian Security Council’s press service.

He said Russia’s security dialogue with Kabul also aimed to prevent the return of military infrastructure belonging to countries outside the region.

Venediktov described cooperation with Afghanistan as multifaceted and in line with Russia’s national interests, both in terms of security and efforts to establish a peaceful and stable Eurasian region.

He added that Russia was not alone in engaging with Afghanistan’s current leadership, noting that almost all countries in the region maintained direct contacts with Kabul.

Venediktov also said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was discussing the restoration of cooperation with Afghanistan through a previously established contact group.

According to the Russian official, Moscow-Kabul relations were developing across several channels, including foreign ministries, government institutions and business communities.

He said the two sides had also established a bilateral working group on trade and economic cooperation, while efforts were underway to strengthen the legal framework governing their relations.

Venediktov added that economic cooperation with Kabul was important for advancing regional transport and energy projects.