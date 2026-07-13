Mango growers suffer heavy losses as exports fall and climate takes its toll

Pakistan’s mango industry is facing one of its toughest seasons, with farmers suffering heavy financial losses due to declining exports and worsening climate conditions.

A major factor has been the sharp fall in exports caused by geopolitical tensions, particularly the prolonged closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier. Afghanistan has traditionally been one of Pakistan’s largest markets for fresh produce because of its proximity, minimal sanitary requirements and role as a gateway to Central Asia.

Last year, Pakistan exported about 109,600 tonnes of mangoes, with Afghanistan accounting for 22,500 tonnes, or more than 20% of total exports. The previous season, exports to Afghanistan reached 28,700 tonnes. This year, however, Pakistan has exported no mangoes to Afghanistan despite shipping fruit to markets around the world.

The conflict in Iran has also disrupted exports to Gulf countries by affecting shipping routes, reducing vessel availability and increasing freight costs. As a result, exports to the United Arab Emirates—Pakistan’s largest mango market—have fallen sharply. Although shipments to Iran and Oman have risen, they have not offset losses elsewhere. By July 6, Pakistan had exported just 42,343 tonnes of mangoes, compared with 55,684 tonnes during the same period last year.

Climate change has further compounded growers’ problems. Erratic rainfall, prolonged heatwaves, rising temperatures and damaging windstorms during flowering and fruit development have reduced yields and fruit quality.

The changing climate has also increased pest and disease outbreaks. Mango malformation disease caused widespread damage in Sindh, while growers spent heavily on pesticides and fungicides with limited success. As a result, lower-quality B- and C-grade fruit make up a much larger share of this year’s crop than premium A-grade mangoes.

Some experts estimate climate-related stresses have cut production by 20 to 30 percent this season. Farmers now face lower yields, poorer quality fruit, rising production costs and weak market demand.

Growers in Sindh say low export volumes and falling prices have left many unable to recover even their production costs, raising concerns about the long-term viability of mango farming.

Domestic demand has also weakened as rising inflation and falling purchasing power make premium fruits increasingly unaffordable for many households.

The decline is reflected in the shrinking area under fruit cultivation, which fell from 0.80 million hectares in FY2013 to 0.69 million hectares in FY2024. Many farmers are replacing long-term orchards with annual crops that provide quicker and more reliable returns.

Experts say Pakistan must invest in climate-resilient fruit varieties, modern orchard management, value-added processing and diversified export markets if its horticulture sector is to remain competitive in the face of climate change and shifting global trade conditions.