Iranian deputy foreign minister arrives in Kabul for talks

Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the Minister for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has stressed the importance of implementing Sharia, the role of religious scholars, and the responsibility of media outlets in promoting what he described as Islamic values.

Speaking at an event attended by religious scholars, tribal elders and media officials in Herat province, Hanafi said that the definition of an Islamic system is based on the full implementation of Sharia, defending the oppressed, enforcing justice and guiding society according to religious teachings.

He said the Law on the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice was not a law of the ministry or the Islamic Emirate, but rather, in his words, “the law of Allah and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” adding that implementing it was not only the responsibility of ministry officials and inspectors but also the duty of every believer.

Hanafi highlighted the role of religious scholars and said that the pulpit is a platform for preaching and reform. He urged scholars to use this position to guide all sections of society toward what he described as truth and social improvement.

Addressing religious scholars, he said the pulpit is a place for bringing transformation and that reform can only come when messages of guidance and truth are delivered from religious platforms.

The minister also spoke about women’s rights, saying that those who, according to him, had previously harmed Afghan women and civilians with foreign support were now speaking about women’s rights. He argued that an Islamic system is the best protector of women’s rights and dignity within the framework of Sharia.

Hanafi further criticized what he called efforts by “biased individuals” to spread rumors and confuse public opinion. He called on religious scholars, community elders and media representatives to present what he described as facts to the public and support the system in this regard.

Addressing media officials, Hanafi said they have a responsibility to first apply the Law on the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice within their own work and then communicate it to the public through their platforms. He said media outlets can play a role similar to the pulpit in delivering messages to society.

He also stated that all articles of the law were prepared based on Sharia and were intended, according to him, to ensure people’s rights.

Hanafi said international criticism of the ministry’s activities was linked to opposition to religious regulations. He also accused some groups of using propaganda against the ministry, including claims regarding the treatment of women in Herat province, which he described as rumors.

The minister called on media officials, religious scholars and community leaders to counter what he described as misinformation and provide accurate information to the public.