Tashkent Deputy Governor set to visit Kabul with Uzbek trade delegation

Sayed Karim Hashemi, Director General of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), has met with the Deputy Governor of Tashkent to discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, Hashemi highlighted the growing economic ties between Kabul and Tashkent, noting that the ACCI has hosted several Uzbek governors and trade delegations in recent years. He also expressed satisfaction with the increase in bilateral trade between the two countries and invited the Tashkent Deputy Governor to visit Kabul.

The Deputy Governor accepted the invitation and said he plans to travel to Kabul in the coming months at the head of a trade delegation.

He welcomed the expansion of cooperation between the chambers of commerce of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and described the establishment of Uzbek trade houses in Kabul, Balkh, Herat, and Nangarhar provinces as a significant step toward strengthening trade relations.

The Tashkent official also emphasized the importance of sustaining economic and commercial cooperation and pledged continued support for Afghanistan’s private sector through all available means.