Afghanistan, Uzbekistan move to strengthen transit and trade cooperation

Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are taking new steps to expand economic and transit cooperation, with senior officials from both sides discussing measures aimed at facilitating trade, improving transportation links, and addressing challenges facing Afghan exporters and traders.

According to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), its chairman, Sayed Karim Hashemi, met with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport and senior railway officials during a visit to the neighboring country.

The discussions focused on enhancing transit cooperation, facilitating the movement of goods, strengthening logistics infrastructure, and resolving obstacles affecting Afghan businesses engaged in regional trade.

ACCI said both sides emphasized the importance of expanding transit corridors, accelerating cargo transportation, and creating additional facilities for Afghan traders. They also reviewed practical measures to reduce existing challenges in the import and export sectors.

The meeting follows an earlier round of talks between Hashemi and the Chairman of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during which the two sides discussed expanding trade and economic ties, improving customs and transit facilitation, and finding solutions to issues facing the private sector in both countries.

According to ACCI, the recent engagements are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen economic relations between Kabul and Tashkent and to create greater opportunities for bilateral trade growth.

Economic analysts say enhanced transit and logistics cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan could help increase regional trade volumes, lower transportation costs, and improve access for Afghan products to markets across Central Asia.