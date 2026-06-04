Business
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan move to strengthen transit and trade cooperation
The discussions focused on enhancing transit cooperation, facilitating the movement of goods, strengthening logistics infrastructure, and resolving obstacles affecting Afghan businesses engaged in regional trade.
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are taking new steps to expand economic and transit cooperation, with senior officials from both sides discussing measures aimed at facilitating trade, improving transportation links, and addressing challenges facing Afghan exporters and traders.
According to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), its chairman, Sayed Karim Hashemi, met with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport and senior railway officials during a visit to the neighboring country.
The discussions focused on enhancing transit cooperation, facilitating the movement of goods, strengthening logistics infrastructure, and resolving obstacles affecting Afghan businesses engaged in regional trade.
ACCI said both sides emphasized the importance of expanding transit corridors, accelerating cargo transportation, and creating additional facilities for Afghan traders. They also reviewed practical measures to reduce existing challenges in the import and export sectors.
The meeting follows an earlier round of talks between Hashemi and the Chairman of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during which the two sides discussed expanding trade and economic ties, improving customs and transit facilitation, and finding solutions to issues facing the private sector in both countries.
According to ACCI, the recent engagements are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen economic relations between Kabul and Tashkent and to create greater opportunities for bilateral trade growth.
Economic analysts say enhanced transit and logistics cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan could help increase regional trade volumes, lower transportation costs, and improve access for Afghan products to markets across Central Asia.
Business
Afghanistan highlights strategic connectivity role at Termez Dialogue
Azizi stressed that shared economic interests can play a crucial role in fostering lasting peace, mutual trust, and regional stability.
Afghanistan has reaffirmed its commitment to regional economic integration, highlighting its strategic position as a vital link between Central and South Asia during the second Termez Dialogue on Connectivity.
Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, participated in the forum, which brought together senior government officials, representatives of the United Nations, the European Union, and regional organizations under the theme, “Peace, Connectivity and Prosperity: Building the Foundations of Shared Development.”
Addressing the high-level session virtually, Azizi emphasized Afghanistan’s vision of expanding regional trade, strengthening economic cooperation, and maximizing the country’s transit potential.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Azizi noted that Afghanistan’s geographic location uniquely positions it to serve as a bridge between Central and South Asia, facilitating the movement of goods, investment, and people across the region.
He also highlighted the Trans-Afghan Railway Project as a key regional connectivity initiative, saying it would help link rail networks, boost trade and transit, and deepen economic cooperation among participating countries.
Azizi stressed that shared economic interests can play a crucial role in fostering lasting peace, mutual trust, and regional stability.
Representatives from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, India, and Bangladesh also attended the dialogue, underscoring the importance of expanding economic partnerships and developing new trade corridors.
Afghanistan’s participation reflects its growing role in regional transit and infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening connectivity and economic growth across Central and South Asia.
Business
Afghanistan’s trade with Central Asia records sharp growth
Trade between Afghanistan and Central Asian countries has increased significantly, with imports rising by 43 percent and exports by 77 percent in 2025, according to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
The ministry said imports from Central Asian countries increased from $1.679 billion in 2024 to $2.399 billion in 2025. Exports also rose from $122 million to $216 million during the same period.
Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said the figures reflect a substantial expansion in Afghanistan’s trade ties with the region.
Traders say transportation services at Hairatan Port have been operating 24 hours a day following disruptions and a decline in trade through Pakistan.
Asadullah Asadi, head of the secretariat of the Balkh Chamber of Commerce and Investment, attributed the growth in trade to Afghanistan’s increasing role as a regional transit hub.
Uzbekistan remains Afghanistan’s largest trading partner in Central Asia, with economic cooperation between the two countries continuing to expand.
Over the past two months, Afghanistan’s private sector and Uzbekistan’s Republic of Karakalpakstan signed agreements worth more than $210 million in various sectors.
Despite the growth in trade, Afghan traders say challenges related to visa issuance and cross-border money transfers remain unresolved.
Economic analysts say the ports of Hairatan, Aqina, and Torghundi play a crucial role in Afghanistan’s trade network, adding that further investment in infrastructure could strengthen the country’s position in regional commerce.
Afghanistan mainly imports flour, wheat, vegetable oil, petroleum products, electricity, and chemical fertilizers from Central Asian countries, while exporting dried fruits, cotton, non-alcoholic beverages, and mineral products.
Business
Iran’s Khorasan Razavi governor calls for greater economic cooperation with Afghanistan
He further proposed the creation of free economic zones on both sides of the border, arguing that such initiatives could attract joint investment and boost commercial activity.
Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, governor of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province, has called for expanded economic cooperation and joint investment between Iran and Afghanistan, saying the economic growth of both countries depends on stronger bilateral engagement.
Speaking during a meeting with Noor Mohammad Motawakel, Afghanistan’s consul general in Mashhad, Mozaffari said the deep cultural and economic ties between the two neighbors provide a strong foundation for enhancing trade and investment.
According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, he described Afghanistan as an important economic partner and stressed the need to make better use of existing opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
Mozaffari also highlighted the strategic importance of the Islam Qala border crossing, saying efforts are underway to improve infrastructure and streamline operations at the gateway in order to facilitate trade and cross-border movement.
He further proposed the creation of free economic zones on both sides of the border, arguing that such initiatives could attract joint investment and boost commercial activity.
Addressing the issue of Afghan nationals living in Iran, the governor said Tehran aims to regulate the entry, residency and employment of Afghan citizens through a transparent and legal framework. He added that plans are being pursued to issue work visas for businesspeople and establish clearer mechanisms for managing the presence of Afghan nationals in the country.
Mozaffari also emphasized the importance of safeguarding the dignity and rights of Afghan citizens in Iran while reducing irregular cross-border movements through stronger legal channels.
For his part, Motawakel called for the resumption of taxi services between Herat and Taybad, noting that operations were suspended following the recent conflict and have not yet resumed.
The Afghan diplomat also raised concerns about challenges facing Afghan nationals in Iran, including the high cost of health insurance and issues related to the transfer of Afghan prisoners, and urged authorities to address these matters.
Motawakel said implementing agreements reached between Kabul and Tehran would benefit both countries and contribute to expanding economic and transit cooperation.
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