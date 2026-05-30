UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan after deadly truck crash

Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, returned to Kabul on Saturday after attending an international security conference hosted by Russia, announcing that practical steps to implement a newly signed military-technical cooperation agreement between Kabul and Moscow will begin in the coming days.

Speaking upon his arrival at Kabul International Airport, Mujahid said the Afghan delegation participated in the Moscow conference at Russia’s official invitation. He noted that only a limited number of countries were given the opportunity to address the gathering, with Afghanistan among those represented.

Commenting on the agreement signed with Russia, Mujahid stressed that the document is a military-technical cooperation agreement rather than a defense or security pact.

“The practical work on this agreement will begin in the coming days, and discussions will focus on how to implement it effectively,” he said.

According to the defense minister, the agreement is intended to enhance Afghanistan’s ability to maintain, repair and improve military equipment, much of which was originally manufactured in Russia. He noted that Russian-made aircraft, helicopters and other military assets remain in service and require continued technical support.

Mujahid emphasized that Afghanistan’s policy is based on neutrality and non-aggression, adding that any progress in the military sector is aimed at strengthening national defense and contributing to regional stability.

He also noted that Afghanistan possesses military equipment from other countries, including the United States and Brazil, and said Kabul could consider similar technical cooperation agreements with those countries if mutual interest exists.

The defense minister reiterated that Afghanistan’s national interests remain the primary consideration in all international agreements and that no deal would be concluded at the expense of the country’s sovereignty or interests.

Addressing concerns raised by some countries regarding the agreement with Moscow, Mujahid said Afghanistan poses no threat to any nation and that military development should not be viewed as a source of concern.

Referring to Pakistan, he said Islamabad may have reservations about the agreement, adding that Afghanistan is working to strengthen its defensive capabilities.

“Several months ago, Pakistan could carry out airstrikes in parts of Afghanistan with considerable confidence. We are working to ensure that no one will have such confidence in the future,” Mujahid stated.

He concluded by saying that Afghanistan requires stronger defense capabilities and that discussions on future defense systems, security cooperation, and military development will continue as the country seeks to enhance its ability to protect its territory and sovereignty.