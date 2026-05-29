Sport
Messi headlines Argentina squad for World Cup title defence
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has unveiled his 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with captain Lionel Messi leading the defending champions’ bid to retain the title in North America.
Argentina, who lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2022, will compete in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan as they attempt to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend a World Cup crown.
Messi, now 38, is poised to feature in his sixth World Cup after once again being included by Scaloni despite recent fitness concerns. The Inter Miami star reportedly experienced physical discomfort during his last Major League Soccer appearance, prompting caution from the Argentina coaching staff.
“We were watching Messi’s game back at the training complex when we realised he had asked to be substituted because he wasn’t feeling right,” Scaloni told DSports.
“The initial reports aren’t too bad. Naturally, we would have preferred that nothing had happened at all. Now we have to wait and see how things develop.”
Despite those concerns, Messi remains central to Argentina’s hopes as the team arrives at the tournament as both world and South American champions, having also retained the Copa America title in 2024.
Scaloni has largely kept faith with the core group that triumphed in Qatar, including goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, defenders Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi, midfielders Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez, and forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.
Martinez has been included despite suffering a fractured finger during Aston Villa’s UEFA Europa League final, while Romero is also recovering from a knee issue.
The squad also features several newer faces who were not part of the 2022 World Cup-winning side. Among them are highly rated midfielder Nico Paz, Palmeiras striker Jose Manuel Lopez and versatile defender Valentin Barco, who impressed during the European season.
“We have players for various roles,” Scaloni said.
“If everything goes according to plan, the squad will include players capable of giving us more dynamism and verticality if needed. We already have an established style of play and we won’t change it, but if circumstances require adaptation, we will do so.”
Several notable names from the Qatar-winning squad have been left out, including Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Marcos Acuna and Guido Rodriguez. Teenage Real Madrid prospect Franco Mastantuono also failed to make the provisional list.
Argentina secured qualification for the tournament in dominant fashion, finishing top of the South American qualifiers after sealing their place with five matches remaining. Scaloni’s side underlined their status as favourites with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Brazil during qualifying.
Since taking over in 2018 following the departure of Jorge Sampaoli, Scaloni has transformed Argentina into one of international football’s dominant forces. After ending the country’s long trophy drought with Copa America success in 2021, he guided the team to Finalissima glory, World Cup success in 2022 and a second straight continental title in 2024.
Argentina begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City before facing Austria in Dallas on June 22 and Jordan on June 27.
Argentina World Cup squad
Goalkeepers
Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso
Defenders
Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina
Midfielders
Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovanni Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco
Forwards
Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez
Sport
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast Afghanistan Tour of India
Over recent years, the ATN has become a key platform for sports fans in Afghanistan through its coverage of international tournaments, bilateral cricket series and franchise competitions including the Indian Premier League.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast Afghanistan’s upcoming cricket tour of India, bringing live coverage of both the historic one-off Test match and the three-match ODI series to millions of viewers across Afghanistan.
The tour begins on June 6 with a one-off Test match in New Chandigarh before the teams meet in a three-match ODI series from June 13 to June 20 in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai.
The series marks another major sporting acquisition for ATN, which has continued to expand its sports broadcasting portfolio while strengthening support for Afghan athletes and national sporting events.
Over recent years, the ATN has become a key platform for sports fans in Afghanistan through its coverage of international tournaments, bilateral cricket series and franchise competitions including the Indian Premier League.
Afghanistan and India will meet in only their second-ever Test match.
Their first encounter came in Bengaluru in 2018, when India secured victory by an innings and 262 runs. Since then, Afghanistan has continued to develop in the longer format, recording four Test victories in its short history.
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead both the Test and ODI squads during the tour. However, star spinner Rashid Khan and top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran have been rested for the Test match.
Rashid previously revealed doctors had advised him to reduce his red-ball workload, while Ibrahim is recovering from a leg injury. Both players are expected to return for the ODI series.
The Afghan Test squad includes maiden call-ups for Nangyal Kharotai, Bilal Sami and Rahmanullah Zadran, while spinner Qais Ahmad returns to the side.
India, meanwhile, has named several new faces for the series as part of its transition planning ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup. The hosts have handed maiden Test call-ups to left-arm spinners Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey, as well as fast bowler Gurnoor Brar.
The ODI squad also includes exciting pace prospect Prince Yadav, who impressed during IPL 2026, while senior stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are set to return for the 50-over matches subject to fitness clearance.
ATN’s continued investment in sports broadcasting has played a major role in growing access to live international sport in Afghanistan, particularly cricket, which remains the country’s most popular sport.
The network has regularly highlighted Afghan sporting achievements and provided extensive coverage of national team campaigns, helping connect fans across the country with international competition.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media in order to stay up-to-date with broadcast schedules and other key information.
Sport
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the nation’s squads for the upcoming Test and ODI series against India national cricket team, with Hashmatullah Shahidi set to captain both sides.
The one-off Test, beginning on June 6 in New Chandigarh, will be Afghanistan’s first Test against India since their historic debut in red-ball cricket in 2018.
Star spinner Rashid Khan and opener Ibrahim Zadran were left out of the Test squad but retained for the ODI series.
The Test squad also includes first-time call-ups for Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami and Rahmanullah Zadran, while spinner Qais Ahmad returns to the red-ball setup. Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai, who have each played only one Test match so far, were also named in the squad.
Meanwhile, India will be without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for both the Test and ODI legs of the series.
Fixtures
One-off Test: June 6–10, New Chandigarh
1st ODI: June 13, Dharamsala
2nd ODI: June 17, Lucknow
3rd ODI: June 20, Chennai
Afghanistan Test squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi
Afghanistan ODI squad: Hasmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia U Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami
Sport
RCB crush Gujarat Titans to reach IPL Final
A record-breaking batting display powered Bengaluru to 254 for 5 — the highest team total ever recorded in an IPL playoff match — before their bowlers dismantled Gujarat for 162 in 19.3 overs.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru stormed into a second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) final after crushing Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1 of the TATA IPL 2026 on Tuesday night in Dharamshala.
A record-breaking batting display powered Bengaluru to 254 for 5 — the highest team total ever recorded in an IPL playoff match — before their bowlers dismantled Gujarat for 162 in 19.3 overs.
RCB captain Rajat Patidar led from the front with a devastating unbeaten 93 from just 33 balls, smashing nine sixes and five boundaries at a strike rate above 280. His explosive innings ensured the defending champions secured direct qualification to the IPL 2026 final while Gujarat Titans were pushed into the Eliminator route.
After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Gujarat made an early breakthrough when Kagiso Rabada dismissed Venkatesh Iyer for 19 off seven deliveries. However, the momentum quickly shifted as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal launched an aggressive counterattack, helping RCB race to 76 for 1 in the powerplay.
Gujarat briefly fought back through Jason Holder, who removed both Kohli and Padikkal in quick succession. Kohli scored 43 from 25 balls while Padikkal added 30 off 19.
But Patidar then took complete control alongside Krunal Pandya, with the pair adding 95 runs for the fourth wicket. Krunal contributed a valuable 43 from 28 deliveries before Patidar unleashed a brutal assault on the Gujarat attack in the closing overs.
A late cameo from Jitesh Sharma, who struck 15 not out from five balls, pushed Bengaluru past the 250 mark.
Chasing a daunting 255, Gujarat’s innings collapsed almost immediately under relentless pressure from the RCB pace attack. Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ripped through the top order as Gujarat slumped to 65 for 6.
Captain Shubman Gill managed only two runs, while Jos Buttler briefly threatened with a rapid 29 off 11 balls before falling to Josh Hazlewood.
Only Rahul Tewatia offered sustained resistance, battling to 68 from 43 deliveries with eight fours and four sixes. However, the required rate continued to climb as RCB’s bowlers maintained control.
Duffy finished with 3 for 39, while Rasikh Salam claimed 2 for 24 and Krunal Pandya wrapped up the innings with 2 for 16.
The IPL 2026 Eliminator will be played today between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch the action live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
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