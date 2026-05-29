Messi headlines Argentina squad for World Cup title defence

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has unveiled his 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with captain Lionel Messi leading the defending champions’ bid to retain the title in North America.

Argentina, who lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2022, will compete in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan as they attempt to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend a World Cup crown.

Messi, now 38, is poised to feature in his sixth World Cup after once again being included by Scaloni despite recent fitness concerns. The Inter Miami star reportedly experienced physical discomfort during his last Major League Soccer appearance, prompting caution from the Argentina coaching staff.

“We were watching Messi’s game back at the training complex when we realised he had asked to be substituted because he wasn’t feeling right,” Scaloni told DSports.

“The initial reports aren’t too bad. Naturally, we would have preferred that nothing had happened at all. Now we have to wait and see how things develop.”

Despite those concerns, Messi remains central to Argentina’s hopes as the team arrives at the tournament as both world and South American champions, having also retained the Copa America title in 2024.

Scaloni has largely kept faith with the core group that triumphed in Qatar, including goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, defenders Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi, midfielders Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez, and forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez has been included despite suffering a fractured finger during Aston Villa’s UEFA Europa League final, while Romero is also recovering from a knee issue.

The squad also features several newer faces who were not part of the 2022 World Cup-winning side. Among them are highly rated midfielder Nico Paz, Palmeiras striker Jose Manuel Lopez and versatile defender Valentin Barco, who impressed during the European season.



“We have players for various roles,” Scaloni said.

“If everything goes according to plan, the squad will include players capable of giving us more dynamism and verticality if needed. We already have an established style of play and we won’t change it, but if circumstances require adaptation, we will do so.”

Several notable names from the Qatar-winning squad have been left out, including Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Marcos Acuna and Guido Rodriguez. Teenage Real Madrid prospect Franco Mastantuono also failed to make the provisional list.

Argentina secured qualification for the tournament in dominant fashion, finishing top of the South American qualifiers after sealing their place with five matches remaining. Scaloni’s side underlined their status as favourites with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Brazil during qualifying.

Since taking over in 2018 following the departure of Jorge Sampaoli, Scaloni has transformed Argentina into one of international football’s dominant forces. After ending the country’s long trophy drought with Copa America success in 2021, he guided the team to Finalissima glory, World Cup success in 2022 and a second straight continental title in 2024.

Argentina begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City before facing Austria in Dallas on June 22 and Jordan on June 27.

Argentina World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders

Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders

Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovanni Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards

Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez