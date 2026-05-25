Russia expects the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to continue operating in the country, although its mandate may be extended under certain conditions, according to Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president’s special representative for Afghanistan.

Speaking to Russian newspaper Izvestia, Kabulov said Moscow believes the UN mission’s mandate will be renewed despite growing questions surrounding its activities and effectiveness.

“Yes, of course, the mandate will be extended, but with certain conditions, because there are questions regarding the mission’s activities. We hope all of this will be taken into account,” Kabulov said.

The future of UNAMA has drawn increased attention after the UN Security Council in March extended the mission’s mandate for only three months — until June 17, 2026 — instead of the usual annual renewal, after Washington called for a review of assistance and engagement in the ‌IEA-ruled country.

UNAMA remains the United Nations’ main political and humanitarian mission in Afghanistan. It coordinates international humanitarian assistance, engages with Afghan authorities and regional actors, and monitors issues related to human rights and governance.

The discussion over the mission’s future comes as Afghanistan continues to face a worsening humanitarian crisis. According to the United Nations, millions of Afghans are suffering from food insecurity, unemployment, and declining access to healthcare and basic services.

International aid to Afghanistan has also sharply declined in recent years. UN agencies have repeatedly warned of funding shortages affecting humanitarian operations across the country, while broader geopolitical tensions and regional instability have further complicated aid delivery.

Russia has increasingly expanded contacts with the IEA and has advocated for continued international engagement with Afghanistan to prevent further instability and security threats in the region.

Moscow argues that maintaining working channels with Afghanistan’s current authorities is necessary for addressing humanitarian challenges and countering extremist groups such as Daesh, which Russia considers a major regional security threat.

Kabulov said that Moscow has already received approval from Russian leadership to provide additional humanitarian assistance during the second half of the year if Afghanistan’s government submits an official request.

Russia has already sent nearly 4,000 tons of wheat flour to Afghanistan this year and donated more than 5,200 tons through the UN World Food Programme over the past two years. Kabul has also reportedly asked Moscow to increase wheat exports following recent tensions surrounding Iran.