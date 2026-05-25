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Moscow expects UNAMA mission in Afghanistan to continue under certain conditions: Kabulov
Russia expects the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to continue operating in the country, although its mandate may be extended under certain conditions, according to Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president’s special representative for Afghanistan.
Speaking to Russian newspaper Izvestia, Kabulov said Moscow believes the UN mission’s mandate will be renewed despite growing questions surrounding its activities and effectiveness.
“Yes, of course, the mandate will be extended, but with certain conditions, because there are questions regarding the mission’s activities. We hope all of this will be taken into account,” Kabulov said.
The future of UNAMA has drawn increased attention after the UN Security Council in March extended the mission’s mandate for only three months — until June 17, 2026 — instead of the usual annual renewal, after Washington called for a review of assistance and engagement in the IEA-ruled country.
UNAMA remains the United Nations’ main political and humanitarian mission in Afghanistan. It coordinates international humanitarian assistance, engages with Afghan authorities and regional actors, and monitors issues related to human rights and governance.
The discussion over the mission’s future comes as Afghanistan continues to face a worsening humanitarian crisis. According to the United Nations, millions of Afghans are suffering from food insecurity, unemployment, and declining access to healthcare and basic services.
International aid to Afghanistan has also sharply declined in recent years. UN agencies have repeatedly warned of funding shortages affecting humanitarian operations across the country, while broader geopolitical tensions and regional instability have further complicated aid delivery.
Russia has increasingly expanded contacts with the IEA and has advocated for continued international engagement with Afghanistan to prevent further instability and security threats in the region.
Moscow argues that maintaining working channels with Afghanistan’s current authorities is necessary for addressing humanitarian challenges and countering extremist groups such as Daesh, which Russia considers a major regional security threat.
Kabulov said that Moscow has already received approval from Russian leadership to provide additional humanitarian assistance during the second half of the year if Afghanistan’s government submits an official request.
Russia has already sent nearly 4,000 tons of wheat flour to Afghanistan this year and donated more than 5,200 tons through the UN World Food Programme over the past two years. Kabul has also reportedly asked Moscow to increase wheat exports following recent tensions surrounding Iran.
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IEA condemns deadly train blast in Pakistan’s Quetta
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that the killing and injury of civilians “by anyone and in any form” is condemnable.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has condemned the recent explosion targeting passengers on a train in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, which reportedly left several civilians dead and wounded.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that the killing and injury of civilians “by anyone and in any form” is condemnable.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns the recent blast on a passenger train in Quetta city of Balochistan province, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of civilians,” Balkhi said.
He added that the Afghan government extends its condolences and deep sympathy to the families of the victims affected by the attack.
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Deadly shooting near Kabul’s Sarai Shahzada leaves four dead
Spokesman for the Kabul Police Command, said the incident took place at around 2 p.m. near the busy currency exchange market in central Kabul.
Four people were killed in a deadly armed clash near Kabul’s Sarai Shahzada market (currency exchange market) on Sunday afternoon, Kabul police confirmed.
Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Kabul Police Command, said the incident took place at around 2 p.m. near the busy currency exchange market in central Kabul.
According to Zadran, those killed included the son of former jihadi commander Allah Gul Mujahid, his bodyguard, a civilian woman and another civilian man.
He added that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. One suspect from the opposing side was detained while injured, while a nephew of Allah Gul Mujahid has also been taken into custody.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute, although police say investigations are still ongoing.
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