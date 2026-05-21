Fifth section of Hairatan–Mazar-i-Sharif railway reopens in northern Afghanistan

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Thursday officially reopened the fifth section of the Hairatan–Mazar-e-Sharif railway line in northern Balkh province, marking another step in Afghanistan’s efforts to expand its rail infrastructure and regional trade connectivity.

Speaking at the reopening ceremony, Baradar praised the Ministry of Public Works for its efforts in developing Afghanistan’s railway network and expressed appreciation for Uzbekistan’s cooperation in the project.

He said economic and commercial ties between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have strengthened significantly in recent years, adding that a joint committee led by the governor of Balkh and involving relevant institutions has been established to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Officials said the newly reopened section of the railway is 70 kilometers long and includes 30 kilometers of branch lines, five railway stations, and the capacity to unload up to 50 wagons simultaneously.

The government said the reopening of the railway section is expected to improve the transportation of commercial goods, increase trade volume, and facilitate regional economic connectivity between Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

The Hairatan–Mazar-e-Sharif railway is considered one of Afghanistan’s most important trade corridors, linking the country to Central Asia through Uzbekistan.