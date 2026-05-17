Chinese and Uzbek investors express interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says a group of investors from China and Uzbekistan have shown interest in investing in the country’s metallic and non-metallic mining sector.

According to the ministry, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration Hasamuddin Saberi held talks with the foreign investors to discuss potential investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s mining industry.

During the meeting, the investors reportedly welcomed what they described as improved nationwide security and a more favorable investment environment under the Islamic Emirate. They also expressed readiness to invest in a range of mining projects across Afghanistan.

Saberi welcomed the interest shown by the Chinese and Uzbek delegations and said the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum would provide the necessary cooperation to facilitate investment in accordance with Afghanistan’s mining laws and procedures.

Afghanistan is believed to possess significant untapped reserves of minerals and rare earth resources, and the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly called on foreign investors to participate in the development of the country’s mining sector.