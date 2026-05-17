Business
Chinese and Uzbek investors express interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector
During the meeting, the investors reportedly welcomed what they described as improved nationwide security and a more favorable investment environment under the Islamic Emirate.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says a group of investors from China and Uzbekistan have shown interest in investing in the country’s metallic and non-metallic mining sector.
According to the ministry, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration Hasamuddin Saberi held talks with the foreign investors to discuss potential investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s mining industry.
During the meeting, the investors reportedly welcomed what they described as improved nationwide security and a more favorable investment environment under the Islamic Emirate. They also expressed readiness to invest in a range of mining projects across Afghanistan.
Saberi welcomed the interest shown by the Chinese and Uzbek delegations and said the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum would provide the necessary cooperation to facilitate investment in accordance with Afghanistan’s mining laws and procedures.
Afghanistan is believed to possess significant untapped reserves of minerals and rare earth resources, and the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly called on foreign investors to participate in the development of the country’s mining sector.
Business
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
The Office of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has announced a contract worth over $46 million for the construction and outfitting of standard laboratory complexes in Kabul and nine major ports across Afghanistan.
The agreement, signed Wednesday at the Government Media and Information Center, was finalized between Faizullah Tamim, head of the Standards and Quality Authority, and representatives of the Indian international firm TCRC, according to a statement from the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Office.
Under the five-year deal, TCRC will establish modern laboratory complexes in the capital and key ports, install advanced equipment, renovate existing facilities, and introduce foreign specialists to strengthen the professional capacity of the authority’s staff.
The project will also provide domestic and international training programs for technical employees and support efforts to secure internationally recognized quality certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).
Officials said the initiative aims to improve Afghanistan’s quality control systems and enhance standards infrastructure nationwide.
Business
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Business
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign 13 trade MoUs worth over $100 million
Thirteen trade and investment memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth more than $100 million were signed between private sector representatives of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan during a conference held in Kabul on Saturday.
The conference, which brought together business leaders and officials from both countries, focused on expanding bilateral economic cooperation, increasing trade volume, and identifying new investment opportunities.
Speaking at the event, Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, said economic relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have gained notable momentum in recent months. He stressed that Afghanistan is actively working to strengthen regional trade ties and create a more favorable environment for investors.
Azizi added that Afghanistan offers significant investment potential, particularly due to its available workforce and emerging opportunities across multiple sectors, and is ready to welcome joint ventures with foreign partners.
Officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan said the government has facilitated around $2 billion in investment across various sectors over the past year, reflecting growing investor interest in the country’s economy.
The Uzbek delegation also reiterated its commitment to expanding economic relations with Afghanistan, describing the agreements as an important step toward deeper regional cooperation.
Amanbay Orynbayev, head of Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan delegation, said his country places strong emphasis on long-term, transparent, and reliable economic partnerships. He encouraged Afghan traders to take advantage of joint investment opportunities to access new regional markets.
The Afghan private sector welcomed the agreements, expressing hope that increased trade engagement and business exchanges will further strengthen economic ties between the two neighboring countries.
Officials noted that the total value of agreements signed between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan has now exceeded $1.5 billion. If implemented effectively, these commitments are expected to contribute to increased trade flows and broader economic growth in Afghanistan.
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