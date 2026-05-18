Business
$2 million rice processing factory project launched in Baghlan province
Investor Ghulam Nasir Barakatzai said the factory is being constructed at a cost of $2 million and will create both direct and indirect job opportunities once operational.
Construction work has begun on the first rice processing factory in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province with a $2 million investment by a national businessman, in a move officials say will support economic growth, strengthen domestic production and create employment opportunities.
The factory is being built in the Chamqala Industrial Park in Baghlan’s central district. The inauguration ceremony was attended by local officials, representatives from the Department of Industry and Commerce, tribal elders and local residents.
Speaking at the event, Baghlan Governor Abdullah Mukhtar said the Islamic Emirate has created favorable conditions for investment and is supporting national traders in different economic sectors.
He said industrial projects such as the rice processing factory could play an important role in boosting the economy, increasing domestic production and creating jobs for local communities.
Mohammad Naim Hamkar, a representative of the provincial Department of Industry and Commerce, described the project as a major step toward developing the industrial and agricultural processing sector in the province.
According to Hamkar, the facility is the first rice processing factory in the Baghlan Central Industrial Park and is expected to strengthen the province’s agricultural industry.
Investor Ghulam Nasir Barakatzai said the factory is being constructed at a cost of $2 million and will create both direct and indirect job opportunities once operational.
He said the aim of the project is to support domestic production, develop the agricultural sector and provide employment opportunities for young people.
Barakatzai added that investors remain committed to expanding industrial and economic investments in Baghlan and contributing to greater economic self-sufficiency in the province.
Local elders and residents welcomed the project, describing it as an important step toward reducing unemployment and strengthening the local economy.
Officials say the factory is expected to process large quantities of rice daily and could help boost agricultural output while contributing to greater stability in the domestic market.
Business
Chinese and Uzbek investors express interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector
During the meeting, the investors reportedly welcomed what they described as improved nationwide security and a more favorable investment environment under the Islamic Emirate.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says a group of investors from China and Uzbekistan have shown interest in investing in the country’s metallic and non-metallic mining sector.
According to the ministry, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration Hasamuddin Saberi held talks with the foreign investors to discuss potential investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s mining industry.
During the meeting, the investors reportedly welcomed what they described as improved nationwide security and a more favorable investment environment under the Islamic Emirate. They also expressed readiness to invest in a range of mining projects across Afghanistan.
Saberi welcomed the interest shown by the Chinese and Uzbek delegations and said the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum would provide the necessary cooperation to facilitate investment in accordance with Afghanistan’s mining laws and procedures.
Afghanistan is believed to possess significant untapped reserves of minerals and rare earth resources, and the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly called on foreign investors to participate in the development of the country’s mining sector.
Business
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
The Office of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has announced a contract worth over $46 million for the construction and outfitting of standard laboratory complexes in Kabul and nine major ports across Afghanistan.
The agreement, signed Wednesday at the Government Media and Information Center, was finalized between Faizullah Tamim, head of the Standards and Quality Authority, and representatives of the Indian international firm TCRC, according to a statement from the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Office.
Under the five-year deal, TCRC will establish modern laboratory complexes in the capital and key ports, install advanced equipment, renovate existing facilities, and introduce foreign specialists to strengthen the professional capacity of the authority’s staff.
The project will also provide domestic and international training programs for technical employees and support efforts to secure internationally recognized quality certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).
Officials said the initiative aims to improve Afghanistan’s quality control systems and enhance standards infrastructure nationwide.
Business
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