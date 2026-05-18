$2 million rice processing factory project launched in Baghlan province

Construction work has begun on the first rice processing factory in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province with a $2 million investment by a national businessman, in a move officials say will support economic growth, strengthen domestic production and create employment opportunities.

The factory is being built in the Chamqala Industrial Park in Baghlan’s central district. The inauguration ceremony was attended by local officials, representatives from the Department of Industry and Commerce, tribal elders and local residents.

Speaking at the event, Baghlan Governor Abdullah Mukhtar said the Islamic Emirate has created favorable conditions for investment and is supporting national traders in different economic sectors.

He said industrial projects such as the rice processing factory could play an important role in boosting the economy, increasing domestic production and creating jobs for local communities.

Mohammad Naim Hamkar, a representative of the provincial Department of Industry and Commerce, described the project as a major step toward developing the industrial and agricultural processing sector in the province.

According to Hamkar, the facility is the first rice processing factory in the Baghlan Central Industrial Park and is expected to strengthen the province’s agricultural industry.

Investor Ghulam Nasir Barakatzai said the factory is being constructed at a cost of $2 million and will create both direct and indirect job opportunities once operational.

He said the aim of the project is to support domestic production, develop the agricultural sector and provide employment opportunities for young people.

Barakatzai added that investors remain committed to expanding industrial and economic investments in Baghlan and contributing to greater economic self-sufficiency in the province.

Local elders and residents welcomed the project, describing it as an important step toward reducing unemployment and strengthening the local economy.

Officials say the factory is expected to process large quantities of rice daily and could help boost agricultural output while contributing to greater stability in the domestic market.