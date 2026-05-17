Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan play out stalemate in CAFA U-20 Championship

The United States will make its 12th appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 when it co-hosts the expanded 48-team tournament alongside Canada and Mexico.

Placed in Group D, the Americans will begin their campaign on home soil hoping to improve on their Round of 16 finish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Now coached by former Argentina international Mauricio Pochettino, the Stars and Stripes are preparing for a highly anticipated tournament after automatically qualifying as co-hosts.

Pochettino took charge of the national team in September 2024 following the departure of Gregg Berhalter. The experienced coach previously managed top European clubs including Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

The USA will open the tournament against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles before facing Australia in Seattle on June 19. Their final group-stage match will be against Türkiye on June 25 in Los Angeles.

The Americans have a long history at the World Cup dating back to the inaugural tournament in Uruguay in 1930. Their best performance came in that first edition, when they reached the semi-finals before losing to Argentina.

USA also enjoyed memorable campaigns in 1994 and 2002, reaching the Round of 16 on home soil in 1994 and advancing to the quarter-finals in Korea and Japan in 2002.

At the 2022 tournament in Qatar, the Americans progressed unbeaten from a difficult group featuring England, Iran and Wales before being eliminated 3-1 by the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

Former captain Landon Donovan remains USA’s all-time leading World Cup scorer with five goals across the 2002, 2006 and 2010 tournaments. Donovan also holds the national record for most World Cup appearances with 12 matches.

Among the most iconic moments in U.S. World Cup history was the shock 1-0 victory over England at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, regarded as one of the greatest upsets in football history.

Another unforgettable performance came at the 2014 World Cup when goalkeeper Tim Howard made a tournament-record 16 saves against Belgium in the Round of 16, despite the Americans eventually losing 2-1 after extra time.

USA’s biggest World Cup victories remain the back-to-back 3-0 wins over Belgium and Paraguay during the 1930 tournament, with Bert Patenaude scoring the first hat-trick in World Cup history against Paraguay.

With home support behind them and a new era under Pochettino, the United States will hope to make a deep run at the 2026 World Cup and challenge some of the world’s top football nations on their own soil.