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Minister of Refugees meets Sadin Ay Yildiz, discusses Afghan migrant issues in Turkey
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, met Wednesday with Sadin Ay Yildiz, head of Turkey’s diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, and discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation as well as addressing the problems of Afghan migrants in Turkey.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Refugees quoted Yildiz as saying: “Afghanistan holds special importance for the Government of Turkey, and currently, in addition to governmental assistance, several Turkish non-governmental organizations and institutions are also engaged in providing aid to those in need and implementing development projects in Afghanistan.”
According to Yildiz, Turkey supports a stable and self-reliant Afghanistan and believes that Afghanistan holds an important position in regional connectivity.
He added that Ankara supports dialogue in resolving Afghanistan’s issues and continues its efforts in this regard.
He further stated that Turkey has issued work visas for 20,000 Afghan citizens in the livestock sector alone and is seeking solutions to irregular migration.
During the meeting, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir expressed appreciation for Turkey’s assistance and cooperation in various fields, adding that relations between Kabul and Ankara have always been based on mutual respect and cooperation, and expressed hope that ties between the two countries will become even closer and more expanded.
Abdul Kabir stated that Afghanistan, by achieving full security and stability, has numerous opportunities, and efforts are ongoing to make Afghanistan an important and active part of regional connectivity.
Emphasizing cooperation between the private sectors of Afghanistan and Turkey, he also referred to some of the challenges faced by Afghan migrants in Turkey and said that the Islamic Emirate supports the voluntary return of Afghan migrants.
At the end of the meeting, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir once again expressed satisfaction with Turkey’s mediation in talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan and described Turkey as a friendly country to Afghanistan.
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Illegal mining and gold panning suspended in Shighnan district of Badakhshan
Officials said the main objective of the meeting was to curb illegal extraction activities and address the concerns of local residents.
Authorities in Badakhshan province have announced the immediate suspension of all illegal mining and gold panning activities in Shighnan district until legal procedures are completed and official licenses are obtained.
According to local officials, the decision was made during a meeting chaired by Mohammad Ismail Ghaznawi, with the participation of the provincial Department of Mines and Petroleum, local district authorities, and representatives of mining and gold-panning workers.
Officials said the main objective of the meeting was to curb illegal extraction activities and address the concerns of local residents.
The governor emphasized that no individual, group, or company will be allowed to carry out mining operations in the province without legal authorization and coordination with the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum and the provincial mining department.
He further stated that a new mining regulation framework will soon be announced by the authorities of the Islamic Emirate, after which applicants will be able to resume operations in accordance with official procedures through the Badakhshan provincial mining department
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Afghan border forces seize large shipment of medical supplies and seeds near Torkham
The operation was based on intelligence and counter-intelligence reports, the statement added.
Afghan border forces have intercepted a major smuggling attempt involving hundreds of surgical instruments, medical drugs, and vegetable seeds near Torkham in Nangarhar province.
According to a statement from the 201 Khalid bin Walid Corps, the seizure took place in Momandara district near Torkham, carried out by the 3rd Battalion of the 2nd Border Brigade.
The operation was based on intelligence and counter-intelligence reports, the statement added.
The confiscated items—including surgical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and vegetable seeds—were reportedly being smuggled illegally from Pakistan into Afghanistan. Authorities confirmed that the materials will be handed over to relevant legal institutions for further investigation and processing.
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EU says engagement with Afghan authorities is operational, not recognition
European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert said the EU’s interaction with Afghan authorities is mandated by the Council and aligns with its established policy framework.
The European Union has clarified that its ongoing engagement with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities is strictly operational and does not constitute political recognition.
European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert said the EU’s interaction with Afghan authorities is mandated by the Council and aligns with its established policy framework.
“This does not by any means constitute a recognition,” Lammert stressed, noting that the EU’s presence on the ground is aimed at facilitating contacts, monitoring the situation, supporting member states, and continuing humanitarian and technical assistance for the Afghan people.
He added that such operational engagement is consistent with Council conclusions first adopted in 2021 and reconfirmed in March 2023. According to Lammert, this framework continues to guide the EU’s approach, allowing practical engagement while avoiding formal recognition.
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