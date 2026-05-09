Sport
Afghan cricket delegation travels to China for technical cooperation
A delegation from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has traveled to China following an official invitation from the Chinese government, in a move aimed at strengthening sports diplomacy and expanding technical cooperation in cricket between the two countries.
The delegation includes national coach Nawroz Mangal and players Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Faisal Shinozada, and Wahidullah Zadran.
Before their departure, ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan met with the delegation, reaffirming the board’s commitment to developing and globalizing Afghan cricket. He also referenced previous international engagement efforts, including a memorandum of understanding signed with the Uzbekistan Cricket Federation focused on cricket development and technical collaboration.
Naseeb Khan highlighted existing economic and industrial ties between Afghanistan and China, expressing optimism that sports cooperation—particularly in cricket—could further strengthen bilateral relations. He emphasized that knowledge-sharing, technical exchange, and joint development initiatives would support the growth of the sport in both countries.
During their visit, the Afghan delegation is expected to hold discussions on cricket development, community engagement, and the role of sport in society. The program also includes participation in workshops, attendance at a cricket match organized by Chinese cricket authorities, and visits to sports technology and innovation exhibitions.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has increasingly pursued regional partnerships in recent years. Last year, it signed a cooperation agreement with the Uzbekistan Cricket Federation covering technical exchange, capacity building, development programs, and educational workshops aimed at expanding cricket infrastructure and expertise in the region.
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Afghanistan rises 7 places to 21st in FIFA Futsal World Rankings
Afghanistan has made a notable jump in the latest FIFA Futsal World Rankings, climbing seven places to reach 21st position in the May 2026 update.
The Afghan national futsal team now holds 1194.68 points, up from 1156.46 points in the previous ranking cycle, reflecting improved performances and consistent results in recent international fixtures.
The latest rankings take into account a large volume of global matches, including 84 new women’s matches and 321 men’s matches, covering continental tournaments, qualifiers, and friendlies across FIFA and confederation competitions.
Men’s competitions included the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 in Indonesia, the CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal 2026 in Paraguay, and the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 held across Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovenia, alongside World Cup qualifiers and friendly matches.
Afghanistan’s rise to 21st place reflects the growing development of futsal in the country and its increasing competitiveness in Asian and international competitions. The latest ranking marks one of the team’s strongest positions since the system’s introduction.
At the top of the men’s futsal rankings, Brazil remain number one after winning a record 12th Copa América de Futsal title. They are followed by Portugal (2nd), Spain (3rd), Argentina (4th), and Iran (5th).
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