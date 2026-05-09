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Afghan cricket delegation travels to China for technical cooperation

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2 hours ago

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A delegation from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has traveled to China following an official invitation from the Chinese government, in a move aimed at strengthening sports diplomacy and expanding technical cooperation in cricket between the two countries.

The delegation includes national coach Nawroz Mangal and players Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Faisal Shinozada, and Wahidullah Zadran.

Before their departure, ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan met with the delegation, reaffirming the board’s commitment to developing and globalizing Afghan cricket. He also referenced previous international engagement efforts, including a memorandum of understanding signed with the Uzbekistan Cricket Federation focused on cricket development and technical collaboration.

Naseeb Khan highlighted existing economic and industrial ties between Afghanistan and China, expressing optimism that sports cooperation—particularly in cricket—could further strengthen bilateral relations. He emphasized that knowledge-sharing, technical exchange, and joint development initiatives would support the growth of the sport in both countries.

During their visit, the Afghan delegation is expected to hold discussions on cricket development, community engagement, and the role of sport in society. The program also includes participation in workshops, attendance at a cricket match organized by Chinese cricket authorities, and visits to sports technology and innovation exhibitions.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has increasingly pursued regional partnerships in recent years. Last year, it signed a cooperation agreement with the Uzbekistan Cricket Federation covering technical exchange, capacity building, development programs, and educational workshops aimed at expanding cricket infrastructure and expertise in the region.

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Los Angeles to welcome the world with historic FIFA World Cup 2026 opening event

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7 hours ago

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May 9, 2026

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The United States is set to welcome the world with a major opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026, as Los Angeles prepares to host a star-powered celebration marking the start of the tournament across North America.

FIFA announced that global music stars including Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla will headline the ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday, June 12.

The event will officially launch what FIFA described as a “historic summer of football” across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Organizers said the ceremony will combine football, music and entertainment in a large-scale production designed to reflect the cultural diversity and global appeal of the tournament.

Gianni Infantino said the ceremony in Los Angeles would showcase the scale and ambition of the 2026 World Cup, adding that the lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the power of music to unite people.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, three opening ceremonies will take place across the three host nations. Mexico City will host the first ceremony on June 11, followed by celebrations in Toronto and Los Angeles on June 12.

The opening match in the United States will see the U.S. national team face Paraguay. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature a record 104 matches across 16 host cities, beginning on June 11 in Mexico City and ending with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Football fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow all the action live on the Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament in the country. ATN will broadcast matches live on Ariana Television, providing full coverage of the world’s biggest football event for Afghan viewers.

Fans are also encouraged to stay connected with Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for the latest updates, including match schedules, team news, and other FIFA World Cup 2026 developments as the tournament draws closer.

 
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Canada to host opening ceremony for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto

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10 hours ago

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May 9, 2026

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Canada will host a special opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto on 12 June 2026, shortly before its first match in the tournament.

The event will feature performances by global and Canadian artists, including Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Elyanna, and others. The ceremony will celebrate Canada’s diversity and the spirit of football.

FIFA said the show will highlight unity across the three host countries — Canada, Mexico, and the United States — and include a creative display inspired by the World Cup trophy.

“The opening ceremony in Toronto will be a powerful reflection of Canada’s identity and the energy surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026™,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Through music, culture and unforgettable performances, we will welcome the world with a celebration that is uniquely Canadian while also connected to a larger story unfolding across Mexico and the United States. It will be a moment of pride, unity and anticipation as Canada takes its place on football’s biggest stage.”

Canada will play Bosnia and Herzegovina in its opening match, marking its first-ever World Cup game on home soil.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature 104 matches across 16 cities, with the final scheduled for 19 July 2026 in New York/New Jersey.

Football fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow all the action live on the Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament in the country. ATN will broadcast matches live on Ariana Television, providing full coverage of the world’s biggest football event for Afghan viewers.

Fans are also encouraged to stay connected with Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for the latest updates, including match schedules, team news, and other FIFA World Cup 2026 developments as the tournament draws closer.

 
 
 
 
 
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Afghanistan rises 7 places to 21st in FIFA Futsal World Rankings

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11 hours ago

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May 9, 2026

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Afghanistan has made a notable jump in the latest FIFA Futsal World Rankings, climbing seven places to reach 21st position in the May 2026 update.

The Afghan national futsal team now holds 1194.68 points, up from 1156.46 points in the previous ranking cycle, reflecting improved performances and consistent results in recent international fixtures.

The latest rankings take into account a large volume of global matches, including 84 new women’s matches and 321 men’s matches, covering continental tournaments, qualifiers, and friendlies across FIFA and confederation competitions.

Men’s competitions included the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 in Indonesia, the CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal 2026 in Paraguay, and the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 held across Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovenia, alongside World Cup qualifiers and friendly matches.

Afghanistan’s rise to 21st place reflects the growing development of futsal in the country and its increasing competitiveness in Asian and international competitions. The latest ranking marks one of the team’s strongest positions since the system’s introduction.

At the top of the men’s futsal rankings, Brazil remain number one after winning a record 12th Copa América de Futsal title. They are followed by Portugal (2nd), Spain (3rd), Argentina (4th), and Iran (5th).

 

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