Tawsia
Tawsia: Discussion on Afghanistan’s economic path and position
Tawsia
Tawsia: Prioritizing Afghan workers’ employment discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Activities of Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Uzbekistan’s interest in investing in Afghanistan discussed
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Tawsia: Discussion on Afghanistan’s economic path and position
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