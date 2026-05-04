International Sports
US plans operation to assist ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz
Trump warned that any interference with the mission would be met with forceful action.
US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will begin an operation to help vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran continue to disrupt global shipping.
In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said Washington would work to guide ships safely out of restricted waters, where hundreds of vessels and thousands of crew members have been unable to pass for weeks. Many are reportedly running low on essential supplies.
The move comes amid escalating security concerns in the region. A tanker recently reported being struck by unidentified projectiles while transiting the strait, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. All crew were said to be safe, though details of the incident remain limited.
The U.S. military’s United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said it would support the effort with a significant deployment of personnel, aircraft, warships and drones. Officials described the mission as critical to protecting both regional stability and the global economy, while maintaining pressure on Iran through an ongoing naval blockade.
The Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies, has seen severe disruption over the past two months. Iran has effectively restricted most shipping traffic, except for its own vessels, in response to the broader conflict. Several ships have reportedly come under fire or been seized, while the U.S. has imposed its own countermeasures targeting Iranian-linked shipping.
Washington has been seeking international backing for a broader coalition to secure maritime routes, though it remains unclear which countries will participate in the latest operation or how it will be implemented.
Trump warned that any interference with the mission would be met with forceful action.
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts remain uncertain. Iranian officials confirmed they are reviewing a U.S. response to a proposed framework for peace talks, which was reportedly conveyed via Pakistan. However, Tehran signaled that nuclear negotiations are currently off the table, suggesting they may only resume once the conflict ends and maritime blockades are lifted.
The standoff has already had global economic repercussions, with oil prices rising sharply amid fears over supply disruptions. The waterway is responsible for transporting roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas, making its stability a key concern for international markets.
Despite a pause in direct military strikes in recent weeks, attempts to restart formal negotiations between Washington and Tehran have yet to gain traction, leaving both the security situation and diplomatic outlook uncertain.
International Sports
FIFA Congress approves record $14 billion budget for 2027-2030 cycle
A key part of the approved plan is $2.7 billion for the FIFA Forward program, which supports football development across FIFA’s 211 Member Associations.
The 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, approved a record-breaking $14 billion budget for the 2027-2030 financial cycle, marking the largest revenue plan in the organization’s history.
FIFA said the increased budget would allow unprecedented investment in global football development, with major funding set aside for member associations, infrastructure, competitions and grassroots programs.
A key part of the approved plan is $2.7 billion for the FIFA Forward program, which supports football development across FIFA’s 211 Member Associations.
FIFA said the amount represents an eightfold increase compared with development funding available before 2016.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the organization had already invested $5 billion into football development over the past decade and pledged to expand support even further in the next cycle.
He told delegates the approved Forward funding should be seen as a starting point rather than a limit, adding that FIFA intends to invest even more as revenues continue to grow.
The FIFA Congress also approved the FIFA Annual Report 2025 during the meeting in Vancouver, attended by representatives from national football associations around the world.
Alongside financial matters, delegates received updates on preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America and FIFA’s ongoing Global Stand Against Racism campaign.
FIFA said the anti-racism program has expanded significantly since its launch in 2024, including stronger disciplinary measures, educational campaigns and social media protection services for players and teams.
The Congress further confirmed that the 77th FIFA Congress will take place in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18, 2027, where FIFA presidential elections are scheduled.
Infantino also announced that he intends to stand for re-election next year.
International Sports
Iranian officials miss FIFA pre-World Cup meeting after Canada airport dispute
Tasnim reported that Iranian officials objected to what they called the “unacceptable behaviour” of immigration staff, adding that the dispute involved comments regarding Iran’s armed forces.
A delegation from the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran is expected to miss a key pre-World Cup FIFA gathering in Vancouver after turning back at Toronto Pearson International Airport, citing what Iranian media described as poor treatment by Canadian immigration officials.
According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the delegation included federation president Mehdi Taj, secretary general Hedayat Mombeni and deputy secretary general Hamed Momeni. The group had travelled with valid visas to attend the FIFA Congress in Vancouver but returned to Turkey on the next available flight.
Tasnim reported that Iranian officials objected to what they called the “unacceptable behaviour” of immigration staff, adding that the dispute involved comments regarding Iran’s armed forces.
The Canada government said it could not comment on individual cases due to privacy laws but reiterated that members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are inadmissible to Canada. Taj is reported to be a former member of the IRGC.
Canada formally designated the IRGC as a terrorist organisation in 2024, a move that has complicated travel for current and former members of the group.
The incident comes as preparations intensify for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins on 11 June 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Iran has already qualified for the tournament, but travel, visa and security issues remain under scrutiny.
Reports said the Iranian delegation also missed the recent Asian Football Confederation Congress, also held in Vancouver.
According to Tasnim, FIFA has contacted the Iranian delegation to express regret over the incident and indicated that FIFA president Gianni Infantino may arrange a meeting with them at the organisation’s headquarters.
FIFA has not publicly commented on the matter.
The FIFA Congress, usually a routine annual meeting, carries added importance this year as organisers finalise operational and logistical plans for the first-ever 48-team World Cup.
International Sports
ATN brings AFC U17 Asian Cup action to Afghan audiences
The event promises to be another exciting tournament with berths to the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026 also at stake.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has confirmed it will broadcast the group stage matches and finals of the AFC U17 Men’s Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, bringing coverage of the continent’s premier youth competition to viewers across Afghanistan.
The tournament is set to begin next week in Saudi Arabia and will run from May 5 to May 22, featuring 16 of Asia’s top under-17 national teams competing for continental glory and places at the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.
The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals and automatically qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.
Hosts Saudi Arabia lead Group A alongside Tajikistan, Thailand and Myanmar.
Group B features defending contenders Japan with Indonesia, China and Qatar.
In Group C, South Korea will face Yemen, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.
Group D includes defending champions Uzbekistan, alongside Australia, India and North Korea.
The tournament is expected to showcase some of Asia’s brightest young football talents, with scouts and fans watching closely as the next generation of stars take center stage.
ATN has confirmed coverage will include key group stage matches and the final later this month. Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for updates, team information and schedules.
US plans operation to assist ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz
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