US plans operation to assist ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will begin an operation to help vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran continue to disrupt global shipping.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said Washington would work to guide ships safely out of restricted waters, where hundreds of vessels and thousands of crew members have been unable to pass for weeks. Many are reportedly running low on essential supplies.

The move comes amid escalating security concerns in the region. A tanker recently reported being struck by unidentified projectiles while transiting the strait, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. All crew were said to be safe, though details of the incident remain limited.

The U.S. military’s United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said it would support the effort with a significant deployment of personnel, aircraft, warships and drones. Officials described the mission as critical to protecting both regional stability and the global economy, while maintaining pressure on Iran through an ongoing naval blockade.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies, has seen severe disruption over the past two months. Iran has effectively restricted most shipping traffic, except for its own vessels, in response to the broader conflict. Several ships have reportedly come under fire or been seized, while the U.S. has imposed its own countermeasures targeting Iranian-linked shipping.

Washington has been seeking international backing for a broader coalition to secure maritime routes, though it remains unclear which countries will participate in the latest operation or how it will be implemented.

Trump warned that any interference with the mission would be met with forceful action.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts remain uncertain. Iranian officials confirmed they are reviewing a U.S. response to a proposed framework for peace talks, which was reportedly conveyed via Pakistan. However, Tehran signaled that nuclear negotiations are currently off the table, suggesting they may only resume once the conflict ends and maritime blockades are lifted.

The standoff has already had global economic repercussions, with oil prices rising sharply amid fears over supply disruptions. The waterway is responsible for transporting roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas, making its stability a key concern for international markets.

Despite a pause in direct military strikes in recent weeks, attempts to restart formal negotiations between Washington and Tehran have yet to gain traction, leaving both the security situation and diplomatic outlook uncertain.