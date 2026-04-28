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Tahawol: Russian special representative trip to Kabul discussed

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Tahawol: Kabul and Riyadh Push to Expand Ties

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April 27, 2026

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Tahawol: Afghanistan’s UN representation still in limbo

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Tahawol: EU envoy’s concern over Afghanistan discussed

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April 23, 2026

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