Debutant Suthar shines as India secure Test victory over Afghanistan

Manav Suthar enjoyed a dream Test debut, claiming six wickets as India completed a comprehensive innings-and-300-run victory over Afghanistan on the third day of the one-off Test in New Chandigarh on Monday.

After declaring on 564 for 8, built around centuries from captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, India maintained control throughout the match, dismissing Afghanistan for 152 in their first innings before wrapping up the contest after the follow-on.

The 22-year-old Suthar was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with 6 for 33 in Afghanistan’s first innings. His spell included the key wicket of Rahmat Shah, who top-scored with a determined 60 and provided much of Afghanistan’s resistance.

Suthar’s figures were the third-best by an Indian bowler on Test debut and played a major role in helping India establish a commanding advantage.

Asked to bat again, Afghanistan showed greater intent in their second innings. Opener Sediqullah Atal led the way with 42, using positive footwork against the spinners and helping his side adopt a more attacking approach.

India’s spin attack, however, continued to ask questions. Washington Sundar was particularly effective, claiming 4 for 36 through a disciplined spell, while Kuldeep Yadav added 3 for 30 as the hosts steadily worked through the batting line-up.

Mohammed Siraj also contributed with an early breakthrough, while India’s bowlers maintained pressure despite challenging conditions in the New Chandigarh heat.

Afghanistan’s batters looked to counterattack during the final session, but wickets continued to fall as India completed victory before the close of play.

The match was notable not only for India’s dominant display but also for the emergence of Suthar, whose impressive debut performance provided one of the major talking points from the contest