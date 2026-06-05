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Gaikwad set to replace injured Kohli for Afghanistan ODI Series
Meanwhile, selectors are also closely monitoring the fitness of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya ahead of the Afghanistan series.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to replace Virat Kohli in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after the veteran batter was ruled out with a hamstring injury.
According to reports, Kohli sustained the injury during the IPL 2026 final and is expected to require around two weeks to recover.
Although he could potentially return in time for the final ODI of the series, selectors are reportedly unwilling to rush his comeback with a busy international schedule ahead, including a white-ball tour of England.
Gaikwad had initially been named in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-nation series in Sri Lanka as a replacement for the injured Riyan Parag. However, Kohli’s absence has opened the door for the Maharashtra batter to earn a promotion to the senior national side.
To fill the vacancy left by Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar has reportedly been drafted into the India A squad. Patidar is coming off an impressive IPL campaign in which he captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a second successive title while scoring more than 500 runs during the season.
Meanwhile, selectors are also closely monitoring the fitness of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya ahead of the Afghanistan series.
Both players have struggled with injuries in recent months and missed significant portions of the IPL season. While they were included in the provisional squad, their participation remains subject to clearance from fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
Reports indicate that Pandya has already reported to the NCA and could join the squad if he passes the required assessments. Rohit, however, is yet to undergo his fitness evaluation, with a final decision on his availability expected later this week.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to confirm Kohli’s replacement and make further selection announcements when it names squads for the upcoming England tour and the Asian Games.
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Afghanistan name squad for A-team tri-series in Sri Lanka
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Six Afghan cricketers selected for 2026 Lanka Premier League
The Lanka Premier League has become an important platform for Afghan players since its launch in 2020, providing opportunities to compete alongside international stars and further develop their skills in high-pressure franchise cricket.
Six Afghan cricketers have secured contracts in the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL), underlining Afghanistan’s growing influence in the global T20 cricket landscape.
The players were selected during the league’s player draft, with several of Afghanistan’s most recognizable international stars set to feature in Sri Lanka’s premier franchise competition.
Opening batter Ibrahim Zadran has been drafted by defending champions Jaffna Kings, while mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will represent Colombo Kaps.
Kandy Royals have secured the services of explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and experienced left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan. Meanwhile, left-arm pace spearhead Fazalhaq Farooqi and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib will line up for Dambulla Sixers.
The 2026 Lanka Premier League, the sixth edition of the tournament, is scheduled to run from July 17 to August 8 under the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket. Five franchise teams will compete in a double round-robin format before the top sides advance to the playoff stage and final.
Afghanistan’s strong representation reflects the country’s rising stature in world cricket, particularly in the T20 format. Afghan players have become regular fixtures in major franchise leagues across the globe, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League, SA20, Caribbean Premier League and International League T20.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz remains one of Afghanistan’s most sought-after T20 batters, known for his aggressive stroke play at the top of the order, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s variations and control have made him a valuable asset in leagues around the world.
Fazalhaq Farooqi has also established himself as one of the leading left-arm fast bowlers in white-ball cricket, particularly in the powerplay and death overs.
Ibrahim Zadran, primarily known for his performances in the longer formats, has increasingly expanded his reputation in limited-overs cricket and will add stability to the Jaffna Kings batting lineup.
Veteran all-rounder Gulbadin Naib brings experience and versatility, while Zahir Khan’s wrist-spin offers another potent bowling option in Sri Lankan conditions.
The Lanka Premier League has become an important platform for Afghan players since its launch in 2020, providing opportunities to compete alongside international stars and further develop their skills in high-pressure franchise cricket.
Jaffna Kings enter the 2026 season as defending champions and one of the most successful franchises in the competition’s history. The team will be hoping that the addition of Ibrahim Zadran can help them retain their title as the tournament returns for another highly anticipated season.
Sport
Afghanistan to host India for historic T20I series in Delhi: reports
Afghanistan are expected to host India for a three-match T20 International series in Delhi in September, marking the first time the Afghan national team will host India in a bilateral international series.
According to a report by The Times of India, the matches are planned to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 16 and 19, although an official announcement has yet to be made.
Afghanistan are currently touring India for a one-off Test and three ODIs starting from June 6.
The September series is expected to be hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), which reportedly approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a return tour. The two boards are said to have reached an understanding regarding the series, with final arrangements still being completed.
Afghanistan have been using venues in India and the United Arab Emirates as their home grounds for international cricket over the past decade.
The Afghan team previously hosted Ireland in Greater Noida and Bangladesh in Dehradun before shifting most of its home fixtures to the UAE. A scheduled home Test against New Zealand in Greater Noida in 2024 was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of poor ground conditions.
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