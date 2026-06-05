Gaikwad set to replace injured Kohli for Afghanistan ODI Series

Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to replace Virat Kohli in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after the veteran batter was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

According to reports, Kohli sustained the injury during the IPL 2026 final and is expected to require around two weeks to recover.

Although he could potentially return in time for the final ODI of the series, selectors are reportedly unwilling to rush his comeback with a busy international schedule ahead, including a white-ball tour of England.

Gaikwad had initially been named in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-nation series in Sri Lanka as a replacement for the injured Riyan Parag. However, Kohli’s absence has opened the door for the Maharashtra batter to earn a promotion to the senior national side.

To fill the vacancy left by Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar has reportedly been drafted into the India A squad. Patidar is coming off an impressive IPL campaign in which he captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a second successive title while scoring more than 500 runs during the season.

Meanwhile, selectors are also closely monitoring the fitness of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya ahead of the Afghanistan series.

Both players have struggled with injuries in recent months and missed significant portions of the IPL season. While they were included in the provisional squad, their participation remains subject to clearance from fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Reports indicate that Pandya has already reported to the NCA and could join the squad if he passes the required assessments. Rohit, however, is yet to undergo his fitness evaluation, with a final decision on his availability expected later this week.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to confirm Kohli’s replacement and make further selection announcements when it names squads for the upcoming England tour and the Asian Games.