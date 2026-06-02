Sport
Afghanistan to host India for historic T20I series in Delhi: reports
Afghanistan are expected to host India for a three-match T20 International series in Delhi in September, marking the first time the Afghan national team will host India in a bilateral international series.
According to a report by The Times of India, the matches are planned to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 16 and 19, although an official announcement has yet to be made.
Afghanistan are currently touring India for a one-off Test and three ODIs starting from June 6.
The September series is expected to be hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), which reportedly approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a return tour. The two boards are said to have reached an understanding regarding the series, with final arrangements still being completed.
Afghanistan have been using venues in India and the United Arab Emirates as their home grounds for international cricket over the past decade.
The Afghan team previously hosted Ireland in Greater Noida and Bangladesh in Dehradun before shifting most of its home fixtures to the UAE. A scheduled home Test against New Zealand in Greater Noida in 2024 was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of poor ground conditions.
Sport
Afghanistan edge Maldives 1-0 in four-nation tournament opener
Afghanistan’s national football team kicked off its campaign in the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament with a 1-0 victory over hosts Maldives on Monday.
The four-nation tournament, running from June 1 to June 10, features Afghanistan, Maldives, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It has been organized to celebrate the 75th anniversary of football in the Maldives and also serves as preparation for the 2026 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.
Afghanistan secured all three points in its opening match, giving the team a strong start to the competition.
The Afghan side will return to action on Thursday when it faces Bangladesh in its second match of the tournament.
Sport
Afghanistan to play in Diamond Jubilee Tournament opener against Maldives
The four-nation competition, which runs from June 1 to June 10, features Afghanistan, Maldives, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Afghanistan’s national football team will begin its campaign in the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament on Monday night with a match against hosts Maldives.
The four-nation competition, which runs from June 1 to June 10, features Afghanistan, Maldives, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The tournament has been organized to celebrate the 75th anniversary of football in the Maldives and will also serve as preparation for the 2026 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.
The Afghan squad arrived in the Maldives earlier this week and held its first training session on Sunday as preparations continued for the opening fixture.
Afghanistan will face the host nation in its first match before taking on Pakistan and Bangladesh in the remaining group-stage encounters.
All participating teams, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, have now arrived in the Maldives ahead of the tournament’s opening day.
The competition was originally expected to include Sri Lanka, but the team later withdrew and was replaced by Afghanistan. Bangladesh, which had initially considered fielding a split senior squad due to a concurrent tour of Europe, ultimately entered its Olympic team for the event.
The tournament revives a tradition of international invitational competitions hosted by the Maldives, including the Maldives Football Golden Jubilee Invitational Tournament held in 2000.
Sport
All eyes on Ahmedabad as RCB face Gujarat Titans in IPL Final
With star players on both sides, championship history on the line, and millions expected to tune in, Sunday’s final promises to be a fitting conclusion to another memorable IPL season.
Cricket fans are set for a thrilling showdown on Sunday evening as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The highly anticipated match, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Kabul time, will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television, giving millions of viewers the opportunity to watch two of the tournament’s strongest teams battle it out for the IPL trophy.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the final seeking to achieve a feat accomplished by only two teams in IPL history. Having lifted their maiden title in 2025, RCB are aiming to become just the third franchise to successfully defend the championship, following Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
RCB secured their place in the final with a dominant performance against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.
Captain Rajat Patidar produced one of the standout innings of the season, smashing an unbeaten 93 from just 33 balls to help Bengaluru post a record-breaking 254 for 5, the highest total ever recorded in an IPL playoff match. Their bowlers then completed a comprehensive 92-run victory.
Patidar’s leadership has been widely praised since guiding the franchise to its first IPL title last season. Another victory would place him alongside legendary captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as one of the few leaders to retain an IPL crown.
Veteran star Virat Kohli has once again been central to Bengaluru’s success, leading the team’s batting charts with 600 runs this season. He has been supported by Devdutt Padikkal and Patidar, while the bowling attack has been spearheaded by experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has claimed 28 wickets.
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, fought their way back into the final after suffering defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1. The 2022 champions defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 to book their place in a third IPL final.
Captain Shubman Gill led from the front in that match, scoring a magnificent century as Gujarat chased down 215 runs, their highest successful run chase in IPL history. Gill and opening partner Sai Sudharsan have formed one of the most formidable batting partnerships of the tournament, scoring more than 1,400 runs between them this season.
Gill has amassed 722 runs while Sudharsan has scored 710, placing both players among the leading contenders for the Orange Cap awarded to the tournament’s highest run-scorer.
The battle with the ball could prove equally decisive. South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been one of the stars of the season and enters the final among the leading wicket-takers, while RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains close behind in the race for the Purple Cap.
The two teams have met nine times in IPL history, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru holding a narrow advantage with five victories to Gujarat’s four. This season they have faced each other three times, with Bengaluru winning twice and Gujarat claiming one victory.
Both sides also have happy memories of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans lifted their maiden IPL title at the venue in 2022, while RCB celebrated their first championship triumph there last year.
With star players on both sides, championship history on the line, and millions expected to tune in, Sunday’s final promises to be a fitting conclusion to another memorable IPL season.
Afghan cricket fans can watch all the action live on Ariana Television this evening.
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