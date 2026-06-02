China and Pakistan’s special envoys for Afghanistan discuss Urumqi Process

China’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, said on Monday he met with Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, and discussed constructively about Urumqi Process, a regional dialogue mechanism involving Afghanistan that was launched in April.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Sadiq described the talks as productive and said the discussions focused on regional security challenges.

“Held productive talks on regional security, including threats from TTP and ETIM operating from Afghan soil,” Sadiq wrote on X, referring to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

According to Sadiq, the two sides agreed to strengthen coordination and synchronize counterterrorism efforts aimed at safeguarding regional peace and stability.

Separately, Sadiq met with Erik Kurzweil, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific in the EU External Action Service, and Gilles Bertrand, EU Special Representative for Afghanistan, to discuss the region’s political and security landscape.

“We focused on terrorism and related threats, including those posed by terrorist groups such as TTP and BLA operating from Afghan territory. We reaffirmed the importance of coordinated engagement,” he said.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are originated from Afghanistan, a charge the Islamic Emirate denies.