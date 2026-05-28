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Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
The deal is expected to strengthen defense and security cooperation between the two countries.
Afghanistan and Russia signed a military-technical cooperation agreement during the International Security Forum held this week in the Moscow region, marking another step in the expanding relationship between Kabul and Moscow.
The agreement was signed on May 27 on the sidelines of the forum, according to Russian media reports. While officials have not publicly disclosed the details of the document, the deal is expected to strengthen defense and security cooperation between the two countries.
The signing comes amid growing diplomatic engagement between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Russia. Afghan Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob recently told Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu that bilateral cooperation between Kabul and Moscow had significantly expanded in recent months.
Earlier this month in Bishkek, Shoigu said Russia had established direct dialogue with the Islamic Emirate and was working toward what he described as a “full-fledged partnership” with Afghanistan’s current authorities. He also urged regional countries to broaden engagement with Kabul.
Relations between Afghanistan and Russia have steadily improved since the IEA returned to power in 2021. In April 2025, Russia’s Supreme Court suspended the longstanding ban on the Islamic Emirate’s activities in Russia, paving the way for deeper political, economic and security cooperation.
Moscow has increasingly positioned Afghanistan as an important regional partner as Russia seeks to strengthen its influence in Central and South Asia following major geopolitical shifts in the region.
The agreement was signed as Russia continues to expand its broader military posture. Russian lawmakers recently granted President Vladimir Putin greater authority to deploy troops abroad in cases involving the detention of Russian citizens overseas.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War has also reported that Russia is expanding its nuclear capabilities at what it described as the fastest pace since the Cold War.
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Mujahid calls for stronger Afghanistan-Russia relations during Moscow meeting
Mujahid also said Afghan security forces had made major gains against what he referred to as “seditionist networks,” stressing that security and stability had improved across the country.
Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Defense Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has emphasized the importance of expanding relations with Russia during a meeting with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council.
This meeting took place on the sidelines of an international security conference in Moscow.
According to details released from the meeting on Wednesday, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, regional security cooperation and the current situation in Afghanistan.
Mujahid described Afghanistan’s relationship with Russia as being of “special importance” and expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries would continue to grow broader, stronger and more comprehensive in the future.
He said Afghanistan continues to face economic and humanitarian challenges following what he described as two decades of U.S. occupation, but added that the Islamic Emirate has made significant progress across multiple sectors since returning to power.
The defense minister stated that the Islamic Emirate has strengthened nationwide security, implemented economic and administrative reforms and achieved political progress within a short period.
Mujahid also said Afghan security forces had made major gains against what he referred to as “seditionist networks,” stressing that security and stability had improved across the country.
The meeting comes amid increasing engagement between Kabul and Moscow, with both sides signaling interest in expanding political, economic and security cooperation.
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Prime Minister stresses support for returnees and disaster victims in Eid message
Mohammad Hassan Akhund, in his Eid message, has emphasized stronger support and assistance for returnees and victims of recent floods and earthquakes, saying the Islamic Emirate has worked to help affected families within its available capacity.
He said many of the challenges facing the Muslim world stem from division and self-interest, stressing that unity, cooperation, and solidarity must be strengthened at both individual and societal levels.
The prime minister noted that in recent months millions of migrants have returned to Afghanistan from neighboring countries, while others have been displaced due to natural disasters. He said the authorities have tried to provide assistance to these families to the extent possible.
Mohammad Hassan Akhund also instructed officials to visit families of martyrs, orphans, and people with disabilities during Eid and to listen to public concerns. He further directed security and defense forces to ensure heightened vigilance during the holiday period in order to maintain safety and allow citizens to celebrate Eid in peace.
Eid prayers were also held at the Sapidar Palace in Kabul with the participation of diplomatic representatives and senior officials, while across the country citizens gathered in mosques and open spaces to mark the occasion peacefully.
Residents in various provinces described Eid as a time of reconciliation and unity. A resident of Herat, Hamed, said Eid should be an opportunity to set aside grievances and strengthen bonds of friendship. Another resident, Sultan Ahmad Saber, said Eid is meant to remove divisions, embrace one another, and preserve purity of heart by forgetting past disputes.
In a separate message, former president Hamid Karzai called for the reopening of schools and universities for girls and the creation of job opportunities for women, stressing that Afghanistan’s progress depends on unity, education, and a shared sense of responsibility toward the country.
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Turkmenistan, UNAMA review regional projects to boost Afghanistan’s economy
Turkmenistan and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) have discussed regional cooperation and major infrastructure projects aimed at supporting Afghanistan’s economic recovery, according to the Turkmen government.
The discussions took place during a meeting between Pavel Yershov, the newly appointed head of UNAMA’s office in Herat, and Batyr Yyolov, Turkmenistan’s consul general in Herat, Trend news agency reported.
Both sides emphasized Turkmenistan’s role in promoting stability and economic growth in Afghanistan through regional energy and transport projects, including the TAPI gas pipeline and electricity transmission initiatives.
The meeting also focused on ongoing railway development and modernization projects aimed at improving connectivity and trade links between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.
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