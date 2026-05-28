Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement

Afghanistan and Russia signed a military-technical cooperation agreement during the International Security Forum held this week in the Moscow region, marking another step in the expanding relationship between Kabul and Moscow.

The agreement was signed on May 27 on the sidelines of the forum, according to Russian media reports. While officials have not publicly disclosed the details of the document, the deal is expected to strengthen defense and security cooperation between the two countries.

The signing comes amid growing diplomatic engagement between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Russia. Afghan Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob recently told Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu that bilateral cooperation between Kabul and Moscow had significantly expanded in recent months.

Earlier this month in Bishkek, Shoigu said Russia had established direct dialogue with the Islamic Emirate and was working toward what he described as a “full-fledged partnership” with Afghanistan’s current authorities. He also urged regional countries to broaden engagement with Kabul.

Relations between Afghanistan and Russia have steadily improved since the IEA returned to power in 2021. In April 2025, Russia’s Supreme Court suspended the longstanding ban on the Islamic Emirate’s activities in Russia, paving the way for deeper political, economic and security cooperation.

Moscow has increasingly positioned Afghanistan as an important regional partner as Russia seeks to strengthen its influence in Central and South Asia following major geopolitical shifts in the region.

The agreement was signed as Russia continues to expand its broader military posture. Russian lawmakers recently granted President Vladimir Putin greater authority to deploy troops abroad in cases involving the detention of Russian citizens overseas.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War has also reported that Russia is expanding its nuclear capabilities at what it described as the fastest pace since the Cold War.