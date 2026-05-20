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Tahawol: Call for handing over Afghanistan’s UN seat to IEA discussed

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Tahawol: Reason for postponing US attack on Iran reviewed

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May 19, 2026

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Tahawol: Central Asia’s security link to Afghanistan stability

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Tahawol: Fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire

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May 17, 2026

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