Major pharma firms eye investment in Afghanistan

Several major international pharmaceutical companies could invest in medicine production in Afghanistan as part of growing cooperation between UN agencies and Afghan authorities, who hope to strengthen the country’s healthcare system.

The development was highlighted during a meeting between Afghanistan’s Minister of Economy, Din Mohammad Hanif, and UNICEF Representative Tajudeen Oyewale, where discussions focused heavily on improving healthcare access and expanding pharmaceutical capacity.

UNICEF officials indicated that several global drug manufacturers are preparing to coordinate with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health on establishing or supporting local medicine production.

The aim is to improve the availability of essential medicines for humanitarian operations while also strengthening supply in domestic markets.

The proposed investments are expected to reduce Afghanistan’s reliance on imported pharmaceuticals and improve access to essential treatments, particularly in areas affected by economic hardship and ongoing humanitarian needs.

Alongside the pharmaceutical plans, UNICEF reaffirmed its continued commitment to humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, including programmes addressing food insecurity, climate-related pressures, and support for returning migrants.

According to figures discussed in the meeting, $520 million has been requested from international donors to support returnees. Of this, $100 million is allocated for emergency assistance, while $420 million is intended for longer-term resettlement and reintegration support.

Afghan authorities welcomed the prospect of expanded pharmaceutical investment, with Din Mohammad Hanif stressing the importance of development cooperation, job creation, and increased international engagement to support economic stability.

Officials said strengthening the pharmaceutical sector could become a key pillar in Afghanistan’s broader efforts to improve healthcare resilience and move toward greater self-sufficiency in essential medical supplies.