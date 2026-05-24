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UNFPA: Afghanistan has world’s fifth-highest number of obstetric fistula cases

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United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Afghanistan says the country has the world’s fifth-highest number of obstetric fistula cases, with an estimated 15,000 women and girls suffering from the childbirth-related injury.

In a post on X, UNFPA Afghanistan said obstetric fistula continues to cause disability and social isolation for thousands of Afghan women and girls.

The agency stressed that preventing and treating the condition requires access to healthcare services, safe surgical procedures, and essential medical supplies.

Obstetric fistula is a serious childbirth injury that usually occurs after prolonged or obstructed labor without timely medical care. The condition can lead to chronic health complications and often leaves affected women facing stigma and exclusion from their communities.

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India sends vaccine aid to Afghanistan

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2 days ago

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May 22, 2026

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Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said on Friday India has delivered 20 tons of essential medical supplies to Kabul to support Afghanistan’s child immunization program.

In a statement posted on X, Jaiswal said the shipment includes critical dry materials for BCG vaccines as well as Tetanus and Diphtheria (Td) vaccines. He added that more consignments are on the way.

“India is committed to support the friendly people of Afghanistan in the health sector,” he said.

 

 
 
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Afghanistan launches second nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2026

Officials urged parents to ensure that all children under five years old receive the vaccine during the campaign period.

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6 days ago

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May 18, 2026

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Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health has launched the second polio vaccination campaign of 2026 in cooperation with international partner organizations.

According to the ministry, more than 8.3 million children under the age of five are expected to receive polio vaccines during the campaign, which will be implemented in 194 districts across 20 provinces.

The campaign is being carried out from May 18 to May 21 in provinces across the central, southern, eastern, western, southeastern, northern and northeastern regions of the country.

In Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces, the campaign will take placce from May 19 to May 22.

Public Health Minister Noor Jalal Jalali said the ministry remains committed to stopping the spread of wild poliovirus in Afghanistan and will continue vaccination drives and supplementary health services until the disease is fully eradicated.

He also called on religious scholars, tribal elders, parents and influential community figures to support vaccinators and participate in efforts to protect children from polio.

The ministry emphasized that polio is a viral disease with no cure and can only be prevented through vaccination. Children infected with the virus may suffer permanent paralysis or death.

Officials urged parents to ensure that all children under five years old receive the vaccine during the campaign period.

The Ministry of Public Health added that vaccination teams will be present at designated locations across communities throughout the campaign.

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Jalal Jalali discusses health cooperation with head of CDE in Kabul

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2 weeks ago

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May 7, 2026

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Noor Jalal Jalali, Minister of Public Health, met Thursday with Anthony Dutemple, Director General of the Chain of Hope (CDE), to discuss numerous issues around health.

Jalali discussed the organization’s strategy, maternal and child health activities, support for emergency obstetric and gynecological services, provision of training programs aimed at enhancing the capacity of healthcare workers, equipping the cardiac treatment department of Indira Gandhi Hospital, and expanding coordination and cooperation in the health sector.

The Ministry of Public Health stated that Jalali described the cooperation of partner institutions and organizations as important for strengthening the health sector and called for further collaboration in expanding adult cardiac treatment services at Ibn Sina Chest Hospital, equipping and standardizing the cardiac treatment department at Indira Gandhi Hospital, and improving the capacity of healthcare workers.

During the meeting, representatives of the Chain of Hope emphasized their continued support for Afghanistan’s health sector and pledged the necessary cooperation in the aforementioned areas.

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