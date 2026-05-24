UNFPA: Afghanistan has world’s fifth-highest number of obstetric fistula cases

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health has launched the second polio vaccination campaign of 2026 in cooperation with international partner organizations.

According to the ministry, more than 8.3 million children under the age of five are expected to receive polio vaccines during the campaign, which will be implemented in 194 districts across 20 provinces.

The campaign is being carried out from May 18 to May 21 in provinces across the central, southern, eastern, western, southeastern, northern and northeastern regions of the country.

In Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces, the campaign will take placce from May 19 to May 22.

Public Health Minister Noor Jalal Jalali said the ministry remains committed to stopping the spread of wild poliovirus in Afghanistan and will continue vaccination drives and supplementary health services until the disease is fully eradicated.

He also called on religious scholars, tribal elders, parents and influential community figures to support vaccinators and participate in efforts to protect children from polio.

The ministry emphasized that polio is a viral disease with no cure and can only be prevented through vaccination. Children infected with the virus may suffer permanent paralysis or death.

Officials urged parents to ensure that all children under five years old receive the vaccine during the campaign period.

The Ministry of Public Health added that vaccination teams will be present at designated locations across communities throughout the campaign.