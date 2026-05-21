Kabul, Tashkent push industrial cooperation with planned factory transfers

Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have discussed the transfer of 20 light industry factories to Afghanistan as part of efforts to deepen economic cooperation and expand industrial investment between the two countries.

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the discussions took place during a bilateral meeting between Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Nozimjon Kholmurodov, head of the Light Industry Development Agency under Uzbekistan’s Council of Ministers, along with their respective delegations.

The talks focused on strengthening collaboration in the light industry sector and making use of Uzbekistan’s experience in manufacturing and industrial development.

Key topics included standard cotton cultivation in Afghanistan, cotton processing and yarn production, as well as the relocation of cotton processing, leather and cashmere factories from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan. The two sides also discussed the production of leather boots and textiles in Afghanistan and the export of Uzbek-made garments to Afghan markets.

Officials further reviewed plans for transferring 20 factories from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan across various industrial sectors.

Discussions also covered organizing a specialized international light industry exhibition at the Termez joint market and promoting joint investment in Afghanistan’s yarn production industry.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides introduced technical and liaison teams tasked with following up on the implementation of the agreed initiatives.