Afghanistan’s domestic pharmaceutical production sees major growth: Mullah Baradar

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Tuesday announced a significant increase in Afghanistan’s domestic pharmaceutical production, saying local manufacturers are now supplying a much larger share of the country’s medicine demand.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the second national and international Abu Ali Sina Balkhi specialized exhibition in Kabul, Baradar said strengthening domestic production is one of the most effective ways to counter economic pressure and sanctions.

According to him, a decline in imports of foreign medicines in recent months has helped accelerate growth in Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical sector, while public trust in locally produced medicines has also increased.

“Today, a considerable portion of the country’s pharmaceutical needs is being supplied through domestic production,” Baradar said.

He noted, however, that despite recent progress, Afghan pharmaceutical factories still need to improve production standards and expand output in line with international requirements.

Baradar also called on traders to avoid hoarding medicines or selling them at inflated prices, urging relevant authorities to take firm action against such practices.

The deputy prime minister invited both domestic and foreign investors to invest in Afghanistan, saying the Islamic Emirate is working to simplify investment procedures and introduce electronic systems to facilitate business operations.

He added that the Islamic Emirate is not only focused on strengthening the domestic economy but is also seeking to expand regional and international economic ties.

According to Baradar, economic engagement with neighboring and regional countries has increased in recent months.

Officials attending the exhibition said 134 pharmaceutical manufacturing factories are currently operating across Afghanistan, producing around 1,170 types of medicines.

They added that nearly $450 million has been invested in the sector so far, and domestic production now meets 38 percent of the country’s pharmaceutical demand — up from 25 percent just eight months ago.

The Abu Ali Sina Balkhi specialized exhibition, which features dozens of pharmaceutical companies, will continue for four days in Kabul.