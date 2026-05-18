Afghanistan condemns drone attack near UAE nuclear power plant

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has expressed deep concern over rising tensions in the region and condemned recent drone attacks targeting civilian facilities in the United Arab Emirates, particularly the Barakah nuclear power plant.

In a statement released on Monday, the ministry called on all parties involved in the ongoing conflict to exercise restraint and caution, warning against further escalation of violence in the region.

The ministry emphasized the importance of respecting international principles and responsibilities, urging all sides to avoid actions that could intensify the crisis. It said ongoing disputes should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means.

The UAE said Sunday that a fire broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah nuclear power plant after it was struck by a drone.