IPL: Chennai Super Kings drop to sixth place after defeat against Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings slipped to sixth place in the IPL 2026 standings after suffering a seven-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday.

A blistering 38-ball 90 from Mitchell Marsh powered the already-eliminated LSG to a dominant chase of 188, making light work of the target on a slightly two-paced surface. Marsh and fellow Australian Josh Inglis stitched together a commanding 135-run opening stand, exposing CSK’s ineffective bowling attack.

CSK posted 187/5 after a composed 71 off 42 balls from young batter Kartik Sharma, who steadied the innings following an early collapse. Despite some assistance for seamers on the pitch, Chennai’s bowlers failed to capitalize, repeatedly overpitching or offering loose short deliveries that Marsh punished heavily.

The Australian all-rounder was especially brutal against pacer Anshul Kamboj, smashing four consecutive sixes and a boundary in a 28-run over during the powerplay. LSG raced to 86 without loss in the first six overs, with Marsh bringing up his half-century in just 21 balls.

Inglis contributed a fluent 36 before falling to Mukesh Choudhary, while Marsh narrowly missed out on a century after being run out in unfortunate fashion when a deflected straight drive from Nicholas Pooran crashed into the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Pooran then finished the chase in style, hammering four successive sixes off Kamboj to guide LSG home in just 16.4 overs. Kamboj endured a forgettable outing, ending with figures of 0 for 63 in 2.4 overs.

Earlier, Kartik Sharma rescued CSK after the top order struggled against LSG’s disciplined hard-length bowling. He shared a valuable 70-run partnership with Dewald Brevis, who chipped in with 25.

Kartik attacked spinner Shahbaz Ahmed confidently before expanding his strokeplay against the pacers, including back-to-back sixes off Prince Yadav. He reached his fifty with a six off Mohammed Shami in 35 balls before eventually falling to Ahmed.

LSG pacer Akash Singh played a key role early on, claiming three wickets and removing Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Urvil Patel with disciplined bowling.

The defeat leaves CSK stuck on 12 points from as many matches. They must now win their remaining two games and rely on favorable results elsewhere to keep their playoff hopes alive.