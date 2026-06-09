Uzbek company keen to establish mineral processing plant in Afghanistan

Norway’s men’s national football team has generated widespread attention after unveiling a striking Viking-themed squad photograph ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The image, featuring stars Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard dressed in traditional Viking-inspired attire, celebrates Norway’s cultural heritage as the country prepares for its first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Moving away from the conventional team portrait, the Norwegian Football Federation commissioned acclaimed British photographer David Yarrow to create a dramatic scene inspired by the country’s Norse history.

The photograph shows the 26-man squad assembled as a Viking force, complete with shields, swords and longships against a rugged coastal backdrop. While the image has prompted some social media users to speculate that it was generated using artificial intelligence, the production was created entirely through an elaborate photoshoot.

The shoot took place on a private beach outside Oslo, where players underwent extensive costume, makeup and staging preparations. Elements inspired by Viking Valley in Gudvangen were also incorporated into the production design.

According to Yarrow, the concept drew inspiration from the Vikings’ historic voyages across the Atlantic, mirroring Norway’s journey to North America for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Although Haaland is one of the most recognisable figures in the image, the concept was designed to highlight the collective identity of the squad rather than focus on individual stars.

Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness said the Viking theme reflects values such as unity, resilience and togetherness, qualities the team hopes to carry into the tournament.

The photograph has been warmly received by supporters as excitement continues to build ahead of Norway’s return to football’s biggest stage after a 28-year absence.

Norway will open its World Cup campaign on June 16 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before taking on France and Senegal in the group stage.

While much of the focus in the coming weeks will be on Norway’s performances on the field, the team’s Viking-inspired portrait has already become one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament build-up.