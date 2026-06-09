Latest News
Uzbek company keen to establish mineral processing plant in Afghanistan
Abdul Rahman Qanit, Deputy Minister for Policy and Programs at the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, met Tuesday with Bahadur Tashmanov, Deputy Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Akram Qalandarov, head of Timorsna Company, and the company’s Afghan partners to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation and investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector.
In a statement, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said that the Uzbek deputy ambassador and the head of Timorsna Company described the achievements of the Islamic Emirate in various sectors as significant and expressed their interest in investing in Afghanistan’s chromite and lead mines, as well as establishing a standard mineral processing plant in the country.
According to the statement, Qanit called on the investors to submit specific proposals regarding the mentioned mines and assured them of the ministry’s cooperation and the provision of necessary facilities to attract and support foreign investment.
Latest News
Afghan central bank, AACC discuss expanding banking, trade and investment ties
Sediqullah Khalid, First Deputy Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank, met on Tuesday with Jeff Grieco, President and CEO of the Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC), to discuss expanding banking relations among Afghanistan’s commercial banks, strengthening trade, increasing investment opportunities, and enhancing stability in the banking sector.
According to a statement issued by Da Afghanistan Bank, Khalid said that alongside establishing a stable and robust banking system, the central bank remains committed to supporting the private sector and promoting trade, while working to expand constructive cooperation and relations with domestic and international institutions.
He added: “We believe that strengthening the banking sector and fostering private sector growth are among the key foundations of the country’s economic development and sustainable prosperity.”
Meanwhile, Grieco emphasized the importance of expanding joint cooperation to strengthen banking and trade relations, promote economic growth, facilitate business activities, and support the private sector.
The two also discussed a number of issues, including addressing traders’ banking challenges, electronic banking, international money transfers, improving financial services, and strengthening Afghanistan’s economic activities, according to the statement.
International Sports
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Norway’s men’s national football team has generated widespread attention after unveiling a striking Viking-themed squad photograph ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The image, featuring stars Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard dressed in traditional Viking-inspired attire, celebrates Norway’s cultural heritage as the country prepares for its first World Cup appearance since 1998.
Moving away from the conventional team portrait, the Norwegian Football Federation commissioned acclaimed British photographer David Yarrow to create a dramatic scene inspired by the country’s Norse history.
The photograph shows the 26-man squad assembled as a Viking force, complete with shields, swords and longships against a rugged coastal backdrop. While the image has prompted some social media users to speculate that it was generated using artificial intelligence, the production was created entirely through an elaborate photoshoot.
The shoot took place on a private beach outside Oslo, where players underwent extensive costume, makeup and staging preparations. Elements inspired by Viking Valley in Gudvangen were also incorporated into the production design.
According to Yarrow, the concept drew inspiration from the Vikings’ historic voyages across the Atlantic, mirroring Norway’s journey to North America for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Although Haaland is one of the most recognisable figures in the image, the concept was designed to highlight the collective identity of the squad rather than focus on individual stars.
Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness said the Viking theme reflects values such as unity, resilience and togetherness, qualities the team hopes to carry into the tournament.
The photograph has been warmly received by supporters as excitement continues to build ahead of Norway’s return to football’s biggest stage after a 28-year absence.
Norway will open its World Cup campaign on June 16 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before taking on France and Senegal in the group stage.
While much of the focus in the coming weeks will be on Norway’s performances on the field, the team’s Viking-inspired portrait has already become one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament build-up.
Latest News
US says international community cannot engage indefinitely without real IEA progress
Russia presented a contrasting position, calling for a more pragmatic approach. Anna Evstigneeva, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, said Afghanistan has faced serious challenges since the withdrawal of foreign forces but has managed to maintain relative stability.
The UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan on Monday highlighted sharply diverging views among member states on the country’s political and security situation, the role of the Islamic Emirate, and the future of international engagement with Kabul.
Jeffrey Bartos, the US representative for UN Management and Reform, said tangible progress in the UN-led Doha process is “not optional, it is urgent.” He warned that the international community cannot continue engaging indefinitely with the Islamic Emirate while key concerns remain unresolved.
“The international community cannot indefinitely sustain a framework for engagement while the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) detain innocent Americans, ignore the needs of the Afghan people, deny Afghan women their basic rights, and fail to meet their counterterrorism commitments,” Bartos said.
He also criticized what he described as “hostage diplomacy” by the Islamic Emirate and urged Security Council members to condemn the detention of US citizens and the alleged harboring of terrorist groups.
Bartos further said restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan, including limitations affecting female staff working with the UN, are undermining the effectiveness of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
“The Taliban’s (IEA) intransigence forces us to ask hard questions about the value of continued international engagement and resources. UNAMA remains the most expensive Special Political Mission in the United Nations system, warranting close scrutiny,” he said. “All missions, including UNAMA, must provide value for money and must adapt to conditions on the ground.”
He stressed that any normalization of relations with the Islamic Emirate would depend entirely on concrete actions rather than statements, and called for the immediate appointment of a UN Special Representative for Afghanistan.
Russia presented a contrasting position, calling for a more pragmatic approach. Anna Evstigneeva, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, said Afghanistan has faced serious challenges since the withdrawal of foreign forces but has managed to maintain relative stability.
She argued that the Islamic Emirate is attempting to build a self-reliant state and urged the international community to engage constructively rather than rely on pressure and sanctions. Russia also called for the unfreezing of Afghan assets, lifting of sanctions, and expanded economic cooperation.
India emphasized humanitarian and development assistance, noting its ongoing projects across all 34 provinces of Afghanistan. India’s Permanent Representative Harish Parvathaneni said New Delhi continues to provide food aid, medical supplies, vaccines, and infrastructure support.
He also expressed concern over the large-scale return of Afghan migrants and called for stronger international support for returnees. India further condemned reported Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan, describing them as violations of sovereignty and international law.
Pakistan rejected the criticism, arguing that militant groups operating from Afghan territory remain a major security threat. Its representative said organizations such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS-K, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and others continue to operate from Afghanistan.
Pakistan claimed that more than 5,300 terrorist attacks occurred in 2025, resulting in over 1,200 deaths, and said many of these incidents were planned from Afghan soil.
Islamabad also criticized aspects of UN reporting on Afghanistan, arguing that it underrepresents threats posed by militant groups and does not adequately address issues such as leftover weapons, illicit financing, and the informal economy.
The meeting took place amid growing concern from the United Nations over worsening humanitarian conditions, economic pressure, and human rights restrictions in Afghanistan, particularly affecting women and girls.
The Islamic Emirate has previously said it remains committed to the Doha Agreement and that women’s rights are ensured in line with Islamic law.
Afghan central bank, AACC discuss expanding banking, trade and investment ties
Uzbek company keen to establish mineral processing plant in Afghanistan
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
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