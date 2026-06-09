US says international community cannot engage indefinitely without real IEA progress

The UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan on Monday highlighted sharply diverging views among member states on the country’s political and security situation, the role of the Islamic Emirate, and the future of international engagement with Kabul.

Jeffrey Bartos, the US representative for UN Management and Reform, said tangible progress in the UN-led Doha process is “not optional, it is urgent.” He warned that the international community cannot continue engaging indefinitely with the Islamic Emirate while key concerns remain unresolved.

“The international community cannot indefinitely sustain a framework for engagement while the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) detain innocent Americans, ignore the needs of the Afghan people, deny Afghan women their basic rights, and fail to meet their counterterrorism commitments,” Bartos said.

He also criticized what he described as “hostage diplomacy” by the Islamic Emirate and urged Security Council members to condemn the detention of US citizens and the alleged harboring of terrorist groups.

Bartos further said restrictions on women and girls in Afghanistan, including limitations affecting female staff working with the UN, are undermining the effectiveness of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

“The Taliban’s (IEA) intransigence forces us to ask hard questions about the value of continued international engagement and resources. UNAMA remains the most expensive Special Political Mission in the United Nations system, warranting close scrutiny,” he said. “All missions, including UNAMA, must provide value for money and must adapt to conditions on the ground.”

He stressed that any normalization of relations with the Islamic Emirate would depend entirely on concrete actions rather than statements, and called for the immediate appointment of a UN Special Representative for Afghanistan.

Russia presented a contrasting position, calling for a more pragmatic approach. Anna Evstigneeva, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, said Afghanistan has faced serious challenges since the withdrawal of foreign forces but has managed to maintain relative stability.

She argued that the Islamic Emirate is attempting to build a self-reliant state and urged the international community to engage constructively rather than rely on pressure and sanctions. Russia also called for the unfreezing of Afghan assets, lifting of sanctions, and expanded economic cooperation.

India emphasized humanitarian and development assistance, noting its ongoing projects across all 34 provinces of Afghanistan. India’s Permanent Representative Harish Parvathaneni said New Delhi continues to provide food aid, medical supplies, vaccines, and infrastructure support.

He also expressed concern over the large-scale return of Afghan migrants and called for stronger international support for returnees. India further condemned reported Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan, describing them as violations of sovereignty and international law.

Pakistan rejected the criticism, arguing that militant groups operating from Afghan territory remain a major security threat. Its representative said organizations such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS-K, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and others continue to operate from Afghanistan.

Pakistan claimed that more than 5,300 terrorist attacks occurred in 2025, resulting in over 1,200 deaths, and said many of these incidents were planned from Afghan soil.

Islamabad also criticized aspects of UN reporting on Afghanistan, arguing that it underrepresents threats posed by militant groups and does not adequately address issues such as leftover weapons, illicit financing, and the informal economy.

The meeting took place amid growing concern from the United Nations over worsening humanitarian conditions, economic pressure, and human rights restrictions in Afghanistan, particularly affecting women and girls.

The Islamic Emirate has previously said it remains committed to the Doha Agreement and that women’s rights are ensured in line with Islamic law.