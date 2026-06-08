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UN warns of mounting pressures facing Afghans despite relative stability
Gagnon said many returnees are arriving with limited resources and face difficulties reintegrating into communities already struggling with economic hardship.
A senior United Nations official warned the Security Council on Monday that Afghans are facing growing economic, humanitarian and human rights challenges despite relative stability under the Islamic Emirate.
Addressing the Council, Georgette Gagnon, the UN Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, said the country remained free from any significant armed or political challenge to the current authorities, but cautioned that long-term risks continue to accumulate.
“On the surface, Afghanistan under the de facto authorities remains stable,” Gagnon said, noting that territorial and administrative control has been consolidated and that the authorities view nationwide peace and security as a key achievement.
However, she said economic and demographic pressures are increasing, particularly as millions of Afghans return from neighboring countries.
“Macroeconomic indicators reflect elements of stabilization: economic growth has been positive in absolute terms, with some long term-investments in infrastructure, fiscal stability has been maintained, and revenue mobilization has improved, despite challenges such as sanctions, wider regional tensions, and closure of the eastern border since last October.
“Relative stability has also allowed for positive measures such as sustained near eradication of poppy cultivation,” she said.
“Key risks remain, however, that underscore the fragility of current economic stabilization efforts with serious political impacts. The most significant is demographic. Large-scale returns from neighboring countries have led to a sudden population increase,” Gagnon said.
She pointed out that nearly 5.9 million people have returned to Afghanistan since 2023, while up to 2.8 million more are expected to return this year.
Gagnon said many returnees are arriving with limited resources and face difficulties reintegrating into communities already struggling with economic hardship.
She urged countries repatriating Afghans to ensure that returns are voluntary, safe and dignified and comply with international protection obligations.
The UN official also highlighted Afghanistan’s ongoing humanitarian challenges, noting that an estimated 21.9 million people – about 45 percent of the population – will require humanitarian assistance in 2026.
Gagnon said an estimated 3.8 million girls between the ages of seven and 18 are currently out of school, including more than 2.6 million adolescent girls. She warned that continued restrictions on education and employment opportunities for women are having long-term consequences for Afghanistan’s development and economy.
She also expressed concern over broader human rights issues, citing recent reports of the detention of around 30 women in Herat for allegedly violating dress code regulations, as well as arrests of journalists and the closure of media outlets.
On regional issues, Gagnon said relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan remain strained, with crossing closures and security incidents affecting trade, humanitarian operations and civilians on both sides of the frontier. She called for dialogue and de-escalation to address disputes.
The UN official reaffirmed the importance of continued international engagement with Afghanistan, stressing that dialogue does not constitute endorsement of the current authorities but is necessary to support the Afghan people and address regional and international concerns.
Gagnon urged participants in the Doha Process to maintain efforts aimed at supporting Afghanistan’s eventual reintegration into the international community.
In conclusion she said: “UNAMA remains invested in achieving this Council’s affirmed end state for Afghanistan. Ongoing and constant dialogue is essential, together with principled and pragmatic engagement, even where progress towards the end state is incremental. With strategic patience, coherent and coordinated diplomacy, and open dialogue, progress can be made in full support of the Afghan people.”
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IEA calls for greater engagement with Afghanistan ahead of UN Security Council meeting
The Security Council session is expected to review political, security, economic and humanitarian developments in Afghanistan over the past three months.
The Islamic Emirate has urged the United Nations Security Council to place political and economic engagement with Afghanistan at the forefront of discussions during its quarterly meeting on the country, scheduled for Monday.
Officials from the Islamic Emirate said Afghanistan’s current authorities should be invited to participate in future Security Council meetings on the country, arguing that direct representation would provide a more accurate reflection of conditions on the ground and ensure that the views of the Afghan government are heard.
The Security Council session is expected to review political, security, economic and humanitarian developments in Afghanistan over the past three months.
Council members are also set to discuss the future of international engagement with the country and the role of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
The meeting comes as the Security Council prepares to decide on the future of UNAMA’s mandate, which is due to expire in less than eight days. Members are expected to consider an extension of the mission’s mandate.
Islamic Emirate officials have previously expressed concerns about some UNAMA reports, saying they place too much emphasis on issues they consider secondary while not sufficiently reflecting developments and realities within Afghanistan.
UNAMA remains the United Nations’ main mission in Afghanistan, overseeing humanitarian coordination, monitoring human rights issues and supporting engagement between Afghanistan and the international community.
Analysts say the Security Council’s deliberations could offer insight into the international community’s evolving approach to Afghanistan and help shape UNAMA’s role in the months ahead.
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Hegseth says review of Afghanistan withdrawal nearing completion
U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth says a comprehensive review of the American military withdrawal from Afghanistan is nearing completion and is expected to be released later this summer.
Speaking to reporters, Hegseth described the review as a “thorough” examination of what happened during the 2021 withdrawal, which ended the United States’ 20-year military presence in Afghanistan.
He said all major components of the review have now been completed, including interviews and the assessment of classified materials. Preliminary findings are already available, and the final report is being prepared for release after further verification.
According to Hegseth, the process has been treated with seriousness from the outset, emphasizing the importance of ensuring accuracy and accountability. He added that the review is not a question of whether it will be released, but when.
The upcoming report is expected to provide a detailed account of decision-making, operational challenges, and events surrounding the withdrawal, which has remained a subject of political debate in Washington since its execution.
International Sports
World Cup 2026: Ten attacking stars set to steal the show in North America
The FIFA World Cup has long been a stage where elite forwards become household names, producing the goals and moments that define football’s biggest spectacle.
With the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico expected to showcase some of the game’s brightest talents, these are 10 attacking players who could leave a lasting mark on the competition.
Kylian Mbappé (France)
Already a World Cup winner and Golden Boot recipient, Mbappé arrives in North America at the peak of his career. The French captain remains one of football’s most feared attackers and will once again be central to his country’s title ambitions.
Erling Haaland (Norway)
Norway’s return to the World Cup spotlight owes much to Haaland’s remarkable goalscoring form. The powerful striker combines physical strength with clinical finishing and will be among the favourites to challenge for the Golden Boot.
Lamine Yamal (Spain)
Still a teenager, Yamal has already established himself as one of football’s most exciting talents. The Barcelona star’s creativity, flair and maturity make him a potential breakout star of the tournament.
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)
Brazil’s hopes of lifting a sixth World Cup could rest heavily on Vinícius. The Real Madrid winger continues to terrorise defenders with his pace, skill and growing goalscoring threat.
Harry Kane (England)
England’s all-time leading scorer heads into the tournament after another prolific campaign. Kane remains one of the world’s most complete forwards and a leading contender for both individual and team honours.
Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
After helping Egypt qualify, Salah finally gets another chance to shine on football’s biggest stage. Despite entering his thirties, the Liverpool legend remains one of the game’s most productive and influential attackers.
Ousmane Dembélé (France)
Having overcome years of injury setbacks, Dembélé arrives in top form following a hugely successful spell with Paris Saint-Germain. His pace, creativity and improved finishing add another dimension to France’s formidable attack.
Julián Álvarez (Argentina)
Already a World Cup winner, Álvarez continues to thrive on the biggest occasions. His work rate, intelligent movement and eye for goal make him a vital figure for the defending champions.
Raphinha (Brazil)
Raphinha has become a key component of Brazil’s attack, combining creativity with a consistent goal threat. If fully fit, he could play a major role in Brazil’s quest for glory.
Rafael Leão (Portugal)
Few players can change a game as quickly as Leão. The AC Milan winger’s explosive pace and dribbling ability make him one of Portugal’s most dangerous attacking weapons heading into the tournament.
As the countdown to World Cup 2026 continues, these forwards are expected to be among the headline acts, with their goals and creativity potentially shaping the destiny of football’s most coveted prize.
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