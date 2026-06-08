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75 people drown in Afghanistan in past two and a half months
At least 75 people have died in drowning incidents across Afghanistan since the beginning of the current solar year, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.
Mohammad Yousuf Hamad, spokesperson for the authority, said three other people were injured in water-related incidents during the same period.
Among those who lost their lives were 27 men, seven women and 41 children, highlighting the high number of child fatalities in drowning accidents.
The authority did not provide details on the locations of the incidents but urged the public to take precautionary measures near rivers, canals, dams and other bodies of water, particularly during the summer season when swimming and recreational activities increase.
International Sports
World Cup 2026: Ten attacking stars set to steal the show in North America
The FIFA World Cup has long been a stage where elite forwards become household names, producing the goals and moments that define football’s biggest spectacle.
With the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico expected to showcase some of the game’s brightest talents, these are 10 attacking players who could leave a lasting mark on the competition.
Kylian Mbappé (France)
Already a World Cup winner and Golden Boot recipient, Mbappé arrives in North America at the peak of his career. The French captain remains one of football’s most feared attackers and will once again be central to his country’s title ambitions.
Erling Haaland (Norway)
Norway’s return to the World Cup spotlight owes much to Haaland’s remarkable goalscoring form. The powerful striker combines physical strength with clinical finishing and will be among the favourites to challenge for the Golden Boot.
Lamine Yamal (Spain)
Still a teenager, Yamal has already established himself as one of football’s most exciting talents. The Barcelona star’s creativity, flair and maturity make him a potential breakout star of the tournament.
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)
Brazil’s hopes of lifting a sixth World Cup could rest heavily on Vinícius. The Real Madrid winger continues to terrorise defenders with his pace, skill and growing goalscoring threat.
Harry Kane (England)
England’s all-time leading scorer heads into the tournament after another prolific campaign. Kane remains one of the world’s most complete forwards and a leading contender for both individual and team honours.
Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
After helping Egypt qualify, Salah finally gets another chance to shine on football’s biggest stage. Despite entering his thirties, the Liverpool legend remains one of the game’s most productive and influential attackers.
Ousmane Dembélé (France)
Having overcome years of injury setbacks, Dembélé arrives in top form following a hugely successful spell with Paris Saint-Germain. His pace, creativity and improved finishing add another dimension to France’s formidable attack.
Julián Álvarez (Argentina)
Already a World Cup winner, Álvarez continues to thrive on the biggest occasions. His work rate, intelligent movement and eye for goal make him a vital figure for the defending champions.
Raphinha (Brazil)
Raphinha has become a key component of Brazil’s attack, combining creativity with a consistent goal threat. If fully fit, he could play a major role in Brazil’s quest for glory.
Rafael Leão (Portugal)
Few players can change a game as quickly as Leão. The AC Milan winger’s explosive pace and dribbling ability make him one of Portugal’s most dangerous attacking weapons heading into the tournament.
As the countdown to World Cup 2026 continues, these forwards are expected to be among the headline acts, with their goals and creativity potentially shaping the destiny of football’s most coveted prize.
Latest News
Afghan diplomat, Gulf Cooperation Council discuss relations in Riyadh talks
Afghanistan’s Chargé d’Affaires to Saudi Arabia, Abdul Fattah Mawlawi Sakhi, met with Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.
The meeting was held on Sunday at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in the Saudi capital.
According to a statement from the GCC, the two sides reviewed relations between Afghanistan and the Gulf bloc and discussed a number of topics.
They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, although no further details were provided on the topics discussed.
Latest News
UNAMA voices concern over reported detention of women in Herat
UNAMA said it had received reports of multiple arrests and detentions of women in Herat linked to alleged violations of dress regulations and was closely monitoring the situation.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed concern over reports that several women in Herat province have been detained for allegedly failing to comply with dress requirements, warning that the incidents raise serious human rights concerns.
In a statement issued on Sunday, UNAMA said it had received reports of multiple arrests and detentions of women in Herat linked to alleged violations of dress regulations and was closely monitoring the situation.
“UNAMA is concerned over multiple arrests and detentions of women in Herat for alleged non-compliance with dress requirements, which raises serious human rights concerns,” the mission said.
The UN mission reiterated that freedom of movement is a fundamental right and stressed that both women and men are entitled to equal protection under the law.
The statement comes as the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan continue to be a key issue in discussions between the Islamic Emirate and the international community. International organizations have repeatedly called for the protection of fundamental rights, while the Islamic Emirate maintains that women’s rights are safeguarded in accordance with Sharia law.
Authorities have not yet publicly responded to UNAMA’s statement.
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