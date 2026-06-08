Afghan diplomat, Gulf Cooperation Council discuss relations in Riyadh talks

Afghanistan’s Chargé d’Affaires to Saudi Arabia, Abdul Fattah Mawlawi Sakhi, met with Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, in Riyadh to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

The meeting was held on Sunday at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in the Saudi capital.

According to a statement from the GCC, the two sides reviewed relations between Afghanistan and the Gulf bloc and discussed a number of topics.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, although no further details were provided on the topics discussed.