International Sports
World Cup 2026: Ten attacking stars set to steal the show in North America
The FIFA World Cup has long been a stage where elite forwards become household names, producing the goals and moments that define football’s biggest spectacle.
With the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico expected to showcase some of the game’s brightest talents, these are 10 attacking players who could leave a lasting mark on the competition.
Kylian Mbappé (France)
Already a World Cup winner and Golden Boot recipient, Mbappé arrives in North America at the peak of his career. The French captain remains one of football’s most feared attackers and will once again be central to his country’s title ambitions.
Erling Haaland (Norway)
Norway’s return to the World Cup spotlight owes much to Haaland’s remarkable goalscoring form. The powerful striker combines physical strength with clinical finishing and will be among the favourites to challenge for the Golden Boot.
Lamine Yamal (Spain)
Still a teenager, Yamal has already established himself as one of football’s most exciting talents. The Barcelona star’s creativity, flair and maturity make him a potential breakout star of the tournament.
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)
Brazil’s hopes of lifting a sixth World Cup could rest heavily on Vinícius. The Real Madrid winger continues to terrorise defenders with his pace, skill and growing goalscoring threat.
Harry Kane (England)
England’s all-time leading scorer heads into the tournament after another prolific campaign. Kane remains one of the world’s most complete forwards and a leading contender for both individual and team honours.
Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
After helping Egypt qualify, Salah finally gets another chance to shine on football’s biggest stage. Despite entering his thirties, the Liverpool legend remains one of the game’s most productive and influential attackers.
Ousmane Dembélé (France)
Having overcome years of injury setbacks, Dembélé arrives in top form following a hugely successful spell with Paris Saint-Germain. His pace, creativity and improved finishing add another dimension to France’s formidable attack.
Julián Álvarez (Argentina)
Already a World Cup winner, Álvarez continues to thrive on the biggest occasions. His work rate, intelligent movement and eye for goal make him a vital figure for the defending champions.
Raphinha (Brazil)
Raphinha has become a key component of Brazil’s attack, combining creativity with a consistent goal threat. If fully fit, he could play a major role in Brazil’s quest for glory.
Rafael Leão (Portugal)
Few players can change a game as quickly as Leão. The AC Milan winger’s explosive pace and dribbling ability make him one of Portugal’s most dangerous attacking weapons heading into the tournament.
As the countdown to World Cup 2026 continues, these forwards are expected to be among the headline acts, with their goals and creativity potentially shaping the destiny of football’s most coveted prize.
International Sports
Midfield Maestros: 10 players set to control the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Every great World Cup team is built around a midfield capable of dictating play, creating chances and thriving under pressure and as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, a new generation of stars is preparing to share the spotlight with established world-class talents.
From creative playmakers to relentless box-to-box engines, these are 10 midfielders who could shape the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
- Jude Bellingham (England)
Already among football’s biggest names, Bellingham enters the tournament at the peak of his powers. Combining physical strength, technical quality and a knack for scoring crucial goals, the England star has all the attributes of a complete modern midfielder. If England are to end their long wait for World Cup glory, Bellingham will be central to their ambitions.
- Pedri (Spain)
Spain’s proud midfield tradition continues with Pedri. Calm under pressure and blessed with exceptional vision, he has the ability to unlock the tightest defences with a single pass. If fully fit, the Barcelona playmaker could become one of the standout performers of the tournament.
- Federico Valverde (Uruguay)
Valverde’s versatility and tireless work rate make him one of the game’s most complete midfielders. Whether breaking up attacks, driving forward or unleashing powerful long-range efforts, he provides Uruguay with energy and balance. A strong World Cup could elevate him into the global elite.
- Jamal Musiala (Germany)
Few players are as exciting to watch as Musiala. Equally comfortable operating in midfield or advanced attacking areas, his dribbling and creativity can dismantle defences in an instant. Germany will look to him to inspire their bid for a fifth World Cup title.
- Declan Rice (England)
While others grab the headlines, Rice does much of the vital work that wins tournaments. His ability to shield the defence, regain possession and launch attacks makes him indispensable. His leadership could be crucial if England go deep into the competition.
- Aurélien Tchouaméni (France)
France’s conveyor belt of midfield talent continues with Tchouaméni. Powerful, intelligent and technically accomplished, he provides the foundation that allows France’s attacking stars to flourish. The Real Madrid midfielder is expected to play a key role in another French title challenge.
- Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)
One of Africa’s brightest talents, Kudus combines flair, creativity and fearlessness. Capable of changing a match with a moment of brilliance, the Ghanaian star will be expected to lead the Black Stars’ charge and help them make a significant impact on the world stage.
- Relebohile Mofokeng (South Africa)
Mofokeng has quickly become one of South African football’s most exciting young talents. The Orlando Pirates playmaker possesses confidence, creativity and a flair for the dramatic. Should Bafana Bafana qualify, he could emerge as one of the tournament’s breakout stars.
- Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco)
El Khannouss is widely regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in world football. Blessed with vision and technical quality, he could become the creative heartbeat of a Moroccan side eager to build on its recent success on the global stage.
- João Neves (Portugal)
Despite his young age, Neves already plays with remarkable maturity. Aggressive in winning the ball back and composed in possession, he perfectly fits the profile of the modern box-to-box midfielder. With Portugal boasting a talented squad, Neves could be the engine behind a serious title challenge.
The battle for midfield supremacy
World Cups are often decided in the centre of the pitch, where matches can be won or lost through control, creativity and composure. With established stars and emerging talents all set to feature, the race to be crowned the tournament’s dominant midfielder promises to be one of the defining storylines of World Cup 2026.
International Sports
From AI to Robot Dogs: What’s new at FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA has also upgraded its semi-automated offside system to speed up decision-making.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will not only be the largest tournament in football history, featuring 48 teams across the United States, Canada and Mexico, but also one of the most technologically advanced.
From smart match balls and artificial intelligence to robot security dogs and enhanced offside detection, FIFA is introducing a range of innovations designed to improve decision-making, security and the overall fan experience.
Smart Match Balls
The official World Cup match ball, Trionda, is equipped with a sensor chip that tracks its movement in real time. The technology collects data 500 times per second, providing officials with precise information about the ball’s position and movement.
FIFA says the system will support video assistant referees (VAR), particularly in offside situations and other key match decisions.
AI-Powered Player Tracking
Artificial intelligence will play a major role throughout the tournament. Players will be digitally scanned to create detailed 3D avatars that can help officials track movements more accurately during matches.
The technology is expected to improve semi-automated offside decisions while also allowing broadcasters to present offside reviews in a more realistic and engaging format for fans.
Referee Body Cameras
For the first time at a World Cup, referees will wear body cameras throughout all 104 matches. The footage will provide viewers with a unique pitch-level perspective, offering insights into the speed and intensity of the game from an official’s viewpoint.
Robot Dogs for Security
In Mexico, one of the tournament’s host nations, robotic “dog” units will be deployed as part of security operations around selected venues.
The four-legged robots are equipped with cameras and can enter potentially dangerous areas, transmitting live video to security personnel before officers move in. Officials say the technology is intended to improve safety and reduce risks for law enforcement personnel.
Enhanced Offside Technology
FIFA has also upgraded its semi-automated offside system to speed up decision-making.
The new technology will send real-time audio alerts directly to match officials when clear offside situations are detected, helping reduce delays and unnecessary passages of play.
FIFA hopes the system will improve accuracy while minimizing frustration for players and fans.
Mandatory Hydration Breaks
Player welfare is also receiving increased attention. Every World Cup match will include a three-minute hydration break in each half, regardless of weather conditions or stadium location.
Tournament organizers say the measure is designed to help players maintain peak performance during what is expected to be a demanding 39-day competition.
As football’s biggest event embraces new technology, World Cup 2026 promises to deliver a blend of tradition and innovation unlike any previous edition of the tournament.
International Sports
Iran World Cup players granted visas to enter the US, says White House official
It is the first World Cup, since its inception in 1930, in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with.
Iran’s World Cup soccer players have been granted visas to enter the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Friday, just 10 days before their first match in Los Angeles amid a conflict between the two countries, Reuters reported.
Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, said late on Thursday the squad had still not received their U.S. visas but these were granted overnight, the White House official said.
A spokesman for Iran’s World Cup federation could not immediately be reached for comment.
The U.S. had not yet issued visas to some members of the Iran team’s technical and administrative staff, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Friday.
“Visas for some members of the national team’s technical and executive staff have not yet been issued, and the U.S. embassy has so far refused to issue them,” it said, without citing a source.
The Iran war has turned the World Cup – the biggest global sporting event – into a geopolitical contest, with both sides appearing to use the tournament for political posturing.
It is the first World Cup, since its inception in 1930, in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with.
Tehran negotiated a last-minute move of the team’s base from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico due to the visa issues and a growing feeling in Iran that the squad’s presence in the United States should be kept to a minimum.
They are scheduled to land in Tijuana early on Sunday, read the report.
Iran are due to play their first Group G match on June 15 against New Zealand in Los Angeles, where they will also face Belgium before taking on Egypt in Seattle.
The U.S. had never formally said it did not want the Iran team to stay on its territory, ambassador Pasandideh said.
However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. would not allow Iran to include in its World Cup delegation individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, a powerful branch of the Iranian armed forces.
Mehdi Taj, president of Iran’s soccer federation, was denied entry for the tournament draw in Washington in December. He is a former commander in the Revolutionary Guards.
Iran’s desire to compete in the World Cup underscored its efforts to reach a resolution in the war with Washington, Pasandideh said.
“Iran’s participation in the World Cup — even on the soil of what is seen as its enemy — shows that Iran seeks peace,” Pasandideh said, speaking through a Spanish interpreter at the Iranian embassy in Mexico City.
Progress in peace talks between Iran and the U.S. has been slow, with both sides seemingly inching toward an interim agreement even as they continue to carry out military strikes.
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