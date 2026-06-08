World Cup 2026: Ten attacking stars set to steal the show in North America

The FIFA World Cup has long been a stage where elite forwards become household names, producing the goals and moments that define football’s biggest spectacle.

With the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico expected to showcase some of the game’s brightest talents, these are 10 attacking players who could leave a lasting mark on the competition.

Kylian Mbappé (France)

Already a World Cup winner and Golden Boot recipient, Mbappé arrives in North America at the peak of his career. The French captain remains one of football’s most feared attackers and will once again be central to his country’s title ambitions.

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Norway’s return to the World Cup spotlight owes much to Haaland’s remarkable goalscoring form. The powerful striker combines physical strength with clinical finishing and will be among the favourites to challenge for the Golden Boot.

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Still a teenager, Yamal has already established himself as one of football’s most exciting talents. The Barcelona star’s creativity, flair and maturity make him a potential breakout star of the tournament.

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil)

Brazil’s hopes of lifting a sixth World Cup could rest heavily on Vinícius. The Real Madrid winger continues to terrorise defenders with his pace, skill and growing goalscoring threat.

Harry Kane (England)

England’s all-time leading scorer heads into the tournament after another prolific campaign. Kane remains one of the world’s most complete forwards and a leading contender for both individual and team honours.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

After helping Egypt qualify, Salah finally gets another chance to shine on football’s biggest stage. Despite entering his thirties, the Liverpool legend remains one of the game’s most productive and influential attackers.

Ousmane Dembélé (France)

Having overcome years of injury setbacks, Dembélé arrives in top form following a hugely successful spell with Paris Saint-Germain. His pace, creativity and improved finishing add another dimension to France’s formidable attack.

Julián Álvarez (Argentina)

Already a World Cup winner, Álvarez continues to thrive on the biggest occasions. His work rate, intelligent movement and eye for goal make him a vital figure for the defending champions.

Raphinha (Brazil)

Raphinha has become a key component of Brazil’s attack, combining creativity with a consistent goal threat. If fully fit, he could play a major role in Brazil’s quest for glory.

Rafael Leão (Portugal)

Few players can change a game as quickly as Leão. The AC Milan winger’s explosive pace and dribbling ability make him one of Portugal’s most dangerous attacking weapons heading into the tournament.

As the countdown to World Cup 2026 continues, these forwards are expected to be among the headline acts, with their goals and creativity potentially shaping the destiny of football’s most coveted prize.