Tawsia
Tawsia: Signing of $20 million Herat salt mining deal discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s weekly economic roundup reviewed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Discussion on Afghanistan’s economic path and position
Tawsia
Tawsia: Prioritizing Afghan workers’ employment discussed
Tawsia2 hours ago
Tawsia: Signing of $20 million Herat salt mining deal discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Economic cooperation through Afghanistan in focus at second Termez Dialogue
Sport5 hours ago
Gaikwad set to replace injured Kohli for Afghanistan ODI Series
Latest News6 hours ago
Regional leaders seek stronger trade links through Afghanistan at Termez Dialogue
Latest News6 hours ago
Aid shortages deepen as Afghanistan feels impact of Hormuz disruptions
Business4 weeks ago
New Afghanistan-China transport corridor launched via Turkmenistan
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs $46 million deal to develop standard laboratory complexes
World3 weeks ago
Large blast near Beit Shemesh part of pre-planned test: Israeli defense firm
World3 weeks ago
Trump returns from China with stability but little progress
Sport1 week ago
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Tawsia2 hours ago
Tawsia: Signing of $20 million Herat salt mining deal discussed
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Discussion on fear of internal disputes in Iran
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Welcoming Qatar’s cooperation with Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Former President’s strong criticism of Pakistan’s policies discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: China’s efforts to host next round of Urumqi talks
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russian business official proposes visa-free travel between Russia and Afghanistan
-
International Sports4 days ago
EMF EURO 2026 heads toward decisive group-stage finale in Bratislava
-
Latest News3 days ago
China and Pakistan’s special envoys for Afghanistan discuss Urumqi Process
-
Business2 days ago
Afghanistan’s trade with Central Asia records sharp growth
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan edge Maldives 1-0 in four-nation tournament opener
-
Sport3 days ago
Six Afghan cricketers selected for 2026 Lanka Premier League
-
Latest News2 days ago
Three Afghans among four farmworkers burned alive in Italy; two Pakistanis arrested
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia-Afghanistan military deal focuses on repair of Soviet-made equipment, Kabulov says