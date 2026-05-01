Tawsia
Tawsia: Prioritizing Afghan workers’ employment discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Activities of Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Uzbekistan’s interest in investing in Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: New transit route with Tatarstan, MoU with Uzbekistan discussed
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