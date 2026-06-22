Afghanistan officials call for investment during Indian expo visit

Sayed Karim Hashemi, Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), has traveled to India to participate in the Bharat Buildcon International Exhibition, one of the country’s largest construction and infrastructure expos.

The event brought together officials and business representatives from more than 80 countries, showcasing agricultural, industrial, and construction products across 350 exhibition booths.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Hashemi held meetings with Indian and international investors, business leaders, and private sector representatives to discuss expanding economic cooperation and investment opportunities in Afghanistan.

He highlighted Afghanistan’s vast reserves of construction raw materials and mineral resources, encouraging Indian and international companies to invest in the country’s mining, construction, and manufacturing sectors.

Accompanied by Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India, Noor Ahmad Noor, and Health Attaché Sayed Emad Hashemi, the ACCI chairman also visited the booths of several leading global companies.

During his visit, Hashemi toured a major traditional medicine manufacturer and emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral trade in medicinal herbs and agricultural products between Afghanistan and India.

He noted that growing demand for construction materials, combined with Afghanistan’s abundant natural resources, positions the country as an attractive destination for foreign investment, particularly from Indian companies.