Tahawol
Tahawol: US cancelling strikes on Iran
Tahawol
Tahawol: Germany’s deportation of non-criminal Afghan refugees
Tahawol
Tahawol: Calls for implementation of development projects in Afghanistan
Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran–US relations amid recent developments
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: US cancelling strikes on Iran
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad
Regional2 hours ago
Suspected suicide bombing at police station kills at least 14 in Pakistan, officials say
Health5 hours ago
Kabul opens cardiac hospital for children
Regional7 hours ago
Bomb carried by woman kills three, injures 21 near Moscow restaurant, authorities say
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
Latest News3 weeks ago
India offers 1,000 online scholarships for Afghan students for 2026-27 academic year
Latest News3 weeks ago
Cricket world pays tribute to Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran
Regional3 weeks ago
Turkey spent over $120 million to prepare airport for Qatar-donated U.S. presidential aircraft
Latest News4 weeks ago
Thousands pay final respects as Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran buried in Kabul
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: US cancelling strikes on Iran
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad
World1 day ago
Saar: Trade shifts from Pakistan to Central Asia and Iran discussed
Tawsia2 days ago
Tawsia: Efforts to increase Ghori cement production discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Germany’s deportation of non-criminal Afghan refugees
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan’s governance system has ‘collapsed’: Mohsin Naqvi
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan set for crucial five-match ODI series against Ireland
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan futsal team heads to Thailand for Continental Championship
-
Latest News5 days ago
MSF urges Pakistan to halt forced returns of Afghan refugees
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan exports first stone shipment to US in $100,000 trade milestone
-
Sport3 days ago
Qosh Tepa crowned champions of inaugural Afghanistan Wrestling Premier League
-
Regional5 days ago
Oman presents Iran with Gulf-backed plan for voluntary fees to use Hormuz
-
Latest News5 days ago
Germany deports first Afghan without criminal record since 2021, Reuters reports