EU holds landmark migration talks with Islamic Emirate delegation

The European Union has held its highest-level talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan since 2021, hosting a five-member Afghan delegation in Brussels to discuss migration and the return of Afghan nationals.

The June meeting followed earlier talks in Austria and came as several EU member states push for faster deportations of rejected asylum seekers and Afghans convicted of crimes.

Belgium issued one-day visas to the delegation, led by Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.

While the European Commission insisted the talks do not constitute formal recognition of the Islamic Emirate, the meeting marked the first official engagement between EU officials and an Afghan delegation on European soil since the change of government in Kabul in 2021.

Afghan officials described the visit as historic, saying it was aimed at building confi dence, expanding diplomatic engagement and improving arrangements for the return of Afghan nationals. Kabul also renewed its call for IEA-appointed diplomats to be accepted at Afghan embassies across Europe.

Migration has become a key political issue across Europe, with many governments seeking stricter asylum policies and increased deportations. According to EU data, around one million Afghans applied for asylum in EU countries between 2013 and 2024, with roughly half of the applications approved.

European officials increasingly acknowledge that cooperation with the authorities in Kabul is necessary to manage deportations, consular services and humanitarian coordination. Germany and Austria have already held discussions with Afghan officials and have deported Afghan nationals convicted of criminal offences.

Despite the practical need for engagement, the talks remain politically sensitive. EU officials stressed the discussions were technical and should not be viewed as a step toward formal recognition.

Human rights groups and some European lawmakers warned that increased cooperation could be seen as legitimising the Islamic Emirate without securing commitments on human rights or governance.

The meeting highlights the EU’s effort to balance its migration priorities with its foreign policy principles, while the Islamic Emirate continues seeking greater international engagement despite the absence of formal diplomatic recognition.